Steven Fletcher outlines key Mathew Cudjoe qualities as English Premier League side are linked with Dundee United flyer

Steven Fletcher has praised the quality and work ethic of Dundee United youngster Mathew Cudjoe.

The Ghanaian kid was a standout in Tangerine as United slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Fleetwood Town, with boss Jack Ross later admitting that the waspish winger has played his way into first-team contention during pre-season.

Cudjoe was afforded a raucous standing ovation from the 1,200-plus Arabs at Highbury Stadium when he left the the field after 80 minutes.

English Premier League outfit Brighton have now been credited with an interest in Cudjoe, according to a report in the Sun.

And Fletcher — who enjoyed some promising link-up play with the former Bayern Munich trialist — is excited to help nurture Cudjoe’s undoubted talent.

“You can see the talent and quality he has,” lauded Fletcher. “You never know what he is going to do and he can turn very little into something good.

“If he can do that for us, then fantastic.

“The fans love him as well, so that’s always a really good thing to have in your corner.

“He listens, too. I’ve spoken to his a few times after training, during sessions and even during the game against Fleetwood; just telling him little things he can do.

“It’s not always just about him taking people on, he can create space for other people and he’s been doing that really well.”

Scott Brown reunion

Fletcher’s own display against Fleetwood was a welcome boost for United, particularly given he was a doubt ahead of the contest due to a slight thigh concern.

However, he was ultimately on the losing side against his old Hibs pals Scott Brown and assistant Steven Whittaker.

“Fleetwood is a great first job for Scotty,” said Fletcher. “I met him at training on Friday and told him how Port Vale played [United played them during their Spanish camp] ahead of their first league game against them — but he’s not daft.

“He’ll do his own homework.

“I didn’t imagine he’d be a manager when we were young lads. But further on in his career, I could absolutely tell he was going to be like that.

“He is demanding and sets high standards. I was speaking to a few of the Fleetwood boys and they were talking about his demands every day and the standards he sets. I said, ‘that’s how you win three trophies a season’.”

Depth

Saturday’s defeat in Lancashire brought the curtain down on Dundee United’s pre-season campaign, with Jack Ross still hopeful of securing further reinforcements prior to their Premiership kick-of against Kilmarnock next weekend.

The Tangerines have so far snapped up Fletcher, Dylan Levitt, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti this summer.

And the former Scotland striker added: “We’ve got a lot of quality in the team.

“We have experience in the side and young lads who can bring a bit of energy.

“It’s a good balance but if the gaffer brings in a few new faces then it always helps with the depth of the squad.”