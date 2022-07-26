LEE WILKIE: Why a draw for Dundee United at Kilmarnock wouldn’t be a bad start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I think Jack Ross would have preferred to have another week yet before Dundee United’s season kicked off.

It’s been a strange pre-season for the Tangerines.

You can see them getting sharper as the matches have progressed but I still get the feeling they are a little behind where they’d like to be.

They obviously want new faces in to bolster the squad but they’ll have very little time to work on them ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock if we see any this week.

Then we’re into a very busy period with the European games in midweek.

I also think Jack would’ve liked his team to have a win under their belt from their friendlies.

Plastic advantage

But, frankly, pre-season results don’t count for anything – get a result at Kilmarnock this Saturday and it’s all forgotten.

That will be a tough test to open the campaign with, however. Derek McInnes’ side look decent and it will be difficult on the plastic pitch at Rugby Park.

There’s always a feeling the home side has an advantage in that regard.

In the position United are in, I wouldn’t be too disappointed if the Tangerines came away from Killie with a draw.

The Tangerines are still very much a work in progress and need at least a couple new signings in.

Jack Ross knows that, though, so I expect to see new faces soon.