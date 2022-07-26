LEE WILKIE: Why a draw for Dundee United at Kilmarnock wouldn’t be a bad start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why a draw for Dundee United at Kilmarnock wouldn’t be a bad start

By Lee Wilkie
July 26 2022, 8.30am
Steven Fletcher goes close against Fleetwood.
Steven Fletcher goes close against Fleetwood.

I think Jack Ross would have preferred to have another week yet before Dundee United’s season kicked off.

It’s been a strange pre-season for the Tangerines.

You can see them getting sharper as the matches have progressed but I still get the feeling they are a little behind where they’d like to be.

They obviously want new faces in to bolster the squad but they’ll have very little time to work on them ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock if we see any this week.

Dundee United boss Jack Ross.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross.

Then we’re into a very busy period with the European games in midweek.

I also think Jack would’ve liked his team to have a win under their belt from their friendlies.

Plastic advantage

But, frankly, pre-season results don’t count for anything – get a result at Kilmarnock this Saturday and it’s all forgotten.

That will be a tough test to open the campaign with, however. Derek McInnes’ side look decent and it will be difficult on the plastic pitch at Rugby Park.

Oli Shaw scores as Kilmarnock saw off Stenhousemuir 4-1 on Saturday.

There’s always a feeling the home side has an advantage in that regard.

In the position United are in, I wouldn’t be too disappointed if the Tangerines came away from Killie with a draw.

The Tangerines are still very much a work in progress and need at least a couple new signings in.

Jack Ross knows that, though, so I expect to see new faces soon.

Steven Fletcher outlines key Mathew Cudjoe qualities as English Premier League side are linked with Dundee United flyer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]