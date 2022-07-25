Dundee United set to sign Australian international left-back Aziz Behich By Eric Nicolson July 25 2022, 10.00pm Updated: July 25 2022, 10.06pm 0 Aziz Behich, left, in action against Japan. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United are set to sign Australian international left-back, Aziz Behich. The 31-year-old, who has 48 caps for his country, is expected to arrive in Scotland in the next couple of days to complete his transfer to Tannadice, Courier Sport understands. Behich has played around 200 games in Turkish football, latterly with Giresunspor. He was briefly on the books of PSV Eindhoven. Behich became a free agent in recent days and it was thought he was likely to remain in Turkey’s Super Lig, with a move to rivals Alanyaspor reported to have been on the cards. He has already represented his country at one World Cup and will be hoping his form with United sees him feature in another later this year. Steven Fletcher outlines key Mathew Cudjoe qualities as English Premier League side are linked with Dundee United flyer Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tam Courts earns eye-catching Sir Alex Ferguson comparison following Dundee United exit Dundee United duo sign new contracts as teenager is challenged to impress boss Jack Ross Steven Fletcher outlines key Mathew Cudjoe qualities as English Premier League side are linked with Dundee United flyer Jack Ross addresses Mark Connolly loan recall and Dundee United trialist trio