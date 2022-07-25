Dundee United set to sign Australian international left-back Aziz Behich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to sign Australian international left-back, Aziz Behich.

The 31-year-old, who has 48 caps for his country, is expected to arrive in Scotland in the next couple of days to complete his transfer to Tannadice, Courier Sport understands.

Behich has played around 200 games in Turkish football, latterly with Giresunspor.

He was briefly on the books of PSV Eindhoven.

Behich became a free agent in recent days and it was thought he was likely to remain in Turkey’s Super Lig, with a move to rivals Alanyaspor reported to have been on the cards.

He has already represented his country at one World Cup and will be hoping his form with United sees him feature in another later this year.