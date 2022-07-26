Jack Ross addresses transfer link with Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Dundee United boss makes Europe vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross addresses transfer link with Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Dundee United boss makes Europe vow

By Alan Temple
July 26 2022, 10.25pm
Middleton in action for Rangers

Jack Ross has played down suggestions that Dundee United are readying a move for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

Middleton, who spent the last 18 months at St Johnstone over two loan spells, is reportedly surplus to requirements at Ibrox.

The Scotland under-21 international briefly worked under Ross at Hibernian.

However, Ross poured cold water on speculation that they could soon be reunited at Tannadice, noting that the Tangerines’ well-documented pursuit of attacking options will inevitably lead to rumours.

Speculation: Ross

“When you are vocal in saying you want to strengthen the squad you will get linked with players,” said Ross.

“I spoke about wanting to get as many attacking options as I can.

“Other that that, there’s nothing more in it.”

‘We are getting there’

While Ross was understandably reticent to discuss Aziz Behich until his arrival is signed, sealed and delivered, the Australia international is set to become United’s fifth summer signing this week.

The 31-year-old will add to the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti.

Aziz Behich, left, in action against Japan

“I have spoken a lot about getting depth into the squad and we are getting there,” added Ross.

“The players we have brought in so far have been good ones and hopefully we can add a few more as well.

“Once we get that, we’ll be nearly there in terms of depth and quality.

“Going into the first week of the season, I still think we have work to do to on that front. But I have been delighted with what the players already here have given me so far.”

No distractions

As well as gearing up for the season opener at Rugby Park, United will learn their Europa Conference League opponents on Thursday when AZ Alkmaar travel to Sarajevo nursing a 1-0 lead over Tuzla City.

The Tangerines will face the victors but Ross has vowed that he will not allow the thrill of continental competition to pull focus.

“The European games have not even entered our heads,” said the Tannadice head coach. “You have to keep the focus on each game as it stands — and we can look at our European opponents after Saturday.

“Europe hasn’t been mentioned. It’s all about Saturday and getting a result.”

