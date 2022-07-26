Jack Ross addresses transfer link with Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Dundee United boss makes Europe vow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has played down suggestions that Dundee United are readying a move for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

Middleton, who spent the last 18 months at St Johnstone over two loan spells, is reportedly surplus to requirements at Ibrox.

The Scotland under-21 international briefly worked under Ross at Hibernian.

However, Ross poured cold water on speculation that they could soon be reunited at Tannadice, noting that the Tangerines’ well-documented pursuit of attacking options will inevitably lead to rumours.

“When you are vocal in saying you want to strengthen the squad you will get linked with players,” said Ross.

“I spoke about wanting to get as many attacking options as I can.

“Other that that, there’s nothing more in it.”

‘We are getting there’

While Ross was understandably reticent to discuss Aziz Behich until his arrival is signed, sealed and delivered, the Australia international is set to become United’s fifth summer signing this week.

The 31-year-old will add to the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti.

“I have spoken a lot about getting depth into the squad and we are getting there,” added Ross.

“The players we have brought in so far have been good ones and hopefully we can add a few more as well.

“Once we get that, we’ll be nearly there in terms of depth and quality.

“Going into the first week of the season, I still think we have work to do to on that front. But I have been delighted with what the players already here have given me so far.”

No distractions

As well as gearing up for the season opener at Rugby Park, United will learn their Europa Conference League opponents on Thursday when AZ Alkmaar travel to Sarajevo nursing a 1-0 lead over Tuzla City.

The Tangerines will face the victors but Ross has vowed that he will not allow the thrill of continental competition to pull focus.

“The European games have not even entered our heads,” said the Tannadice head coach. “You have to keep the focus on each game as it stands — and we can look at our European opponents after Saturday.

“Europe hasn’t been mentioned. It’s all about Saturday and getting a result.”