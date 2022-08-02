Dundee United urged to take advantage of key AZ Alkmaar weakness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United urged to take advantage of key AZ Alkmaar weakness

By Alan Temple
August 2 2022, 5.00pm
AZ celebrate beating Tuzla in the previous round
AZ celebrate beating Tuzla in the previous round

Attack is the best form of defence when Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar.

That is the view of former Tannadice hero Freddy van der Hoorn.

The Dutchman remains immersed in Eredivisie football in his role as owner of a sports management company, representing a host of top players and coaches on the continent.

And, while full of praise for AZ’s aptitude in attack, he reckons there is vulnerability down the flanks.

Huge loss: Wijndal, right

“I think there are chances for Dundee United,” van der Hoorn told Courier Sport.

“AZ lost their best player, the left-back [Owen] Wijndal, to Ajax and I think both sides — left-back and right-back — are the weakest part of the team.

“At the other end, they have signed a good striker, Jens Odgaard. [Evangelos] Pavlidis is a very good goalscorer. Jordy Clasie, who played for Feyenoord, is a great passer — a similar player to Billy McKinlay, I can say.

Dani de Wit is a midfield player who can score goals.

“But the most vulnerable area is defence and United have to go for it. It is only 11 vs 11, so have a go.

“It is very early in the season and AZ still need to gel. They may not be top of their form.”

‘The Dundee United of the Netherlands’

While van der Hoorn has urged United to show no fear against their visitors, his respect for AZ shines through — insisting they are a shining example of how to run a modest-sized club.

“You can say that AZ are the Dundee United of the Netherlands,” he continued.

“In Scotland there are Hibs, Hearts, Dundee United and then a gap to Celtic and Rangers, just like AZ are behind Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.

“But the head coach [Pascal Jansen] is a very good one and the club has a very interesting, innovative structure.

“They put a lot of focus from the youth ranks through to the top team. Their technical director [Max Huiberts] is a former left-winger and wants the club to play attacking football at every level.

From MLB to Eredivisie: Robert Eenhoorn

“Another director, Robert Eenhoorn, was a baseball player in America and they use a lot of data in their scouting.

“They are a good club — well organised and creative — but not unbeatable.”

Prepared from A to Z

Given that commitment to analysis and professionalism, van der Hoorn is adamant United will receive the utmost respect from their Dutch foes — despite the Eredivisie side being firm favourites to progress.

Dundee United will not be underestimated,” he added. “I’m sure AZ had someone at Rugby Park on Saturday. They will be looking at video and Wyscout.

“You can see everything on all the platforms and they will respect the challenge of United.

“They know it will be a fight and the feeling in the Netherlands is that United are a better team that Tuzla. I hope they are; they will need to be.”

Freddy van der Hoorn on Jim McLean’s homework, chucking his BOOT at a ref and why he missed out on Dundee United Scottish Cup redemption

