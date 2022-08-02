Dundee United urged to take advantage of key AZ Alkmaar weakness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attack is the best form of defence when Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar.

That is the view of former Tannadice hero Freddy van der Hoorn.

The Dutchman remains immersed in Eredivisie football in his role as owner of a sports management company, representing a host of top players and coaches on the continent.

And, while full of praise for AZ’s aptitude in attack, he reckons there is vulnerability down the flanks.

“I think there are chances for Dundee United,” van der Hoorn told Courier Sport.

“AZ lost their best player, the left-back [Owen] Wijndal, to Ajax and I think both sides — left-back and right-back — are the weakest part of the team.

“At the other end, they have signed a good striker, Jens Odgaard. [Evangelos] Pavlidis is a very good goalscorer. Jordy Clasie, who played for Feyenoord, is a great passer — a similar player to Billy McKinlay, I can say.

“Dani de Wit is a midfield player who can score goals.

“But the most vulnerable area is defence and United have to go for it. It is only 11 vs 11, so have a go.

“It is very early in the season and AZ still need to gel. They may not be top of their form.”

‘The Dundee United of the Netherlands’

While van der Hoorn has urged United to show no fear against their visitors, his respect for AZ shines through — insisting they are a shining example of how to run a modest-sized club.

“You can say that AZ are the Dundee United of the Netherlands,” he continued.

“In Scotland there are Hibs, Hearts, Dundee United and then a gap to Celtic and Rangers, just like AZ are behind Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.

“But the head coach [Pascal Jansen] is a very good one and the club has a very interesting, innovative structure.

“They put a lot of focus from the youth ranks through to the top team. Their technical director [Max Huiberts] is a former left-winger and wants the club to play attacking football at every level.

“Another director, Robert Eenhoorn, was a baseball player in America and they use a lot of data in their scouting.

“They are a good club — well organised and creative — but not unbeatable.”

Prepared from A to Z

Given that commitment to analysis and professionalism, van der Hoorn is adamant United will receive the utmost respect from their Dutch foes — despite the Eredivisie side being firm favourites to progress.

“Dundee United will not be underestimated,” he added. “I’m sure AZ had someone at Rugby Park on Saturday. They will be looking at video and Wyscout.

“You can see everything on all the platforms and they will respect the challenge of United.

“They know it will be a fight and the feeling in the Netherlands is that United are a better team that Tuzla. I hope they are; they will need to be.”