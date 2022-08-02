Dundee United discover potential Europa Conference League play-off opponents – if they overcome AZ Alkmaar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United could face a trip to Latvia or Portugal in the Europa Conference League play-off – if they can get past AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines face the Dutch side in the first leg of their qualifier on Thursday, before the decider the following week at the AFAS Stadium.

The Eredivisie side are huge favourites but should United manage to upset the odds they will take on their rival’s seeded status.

Potential Europa opponents

But if they do progress, Riga FC (Latvia) or Gil Vicente (Portugal) stand in their way after the draw at Uefa HQ in Nyon.

✅ Europa Conference League play-off draw

🤔 Who's going through to the group stage?#UECL pic.twitter.com/RpNgFQkJBY — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) August 2, 2022

United would host the first leg at Tannadice before a trip to the Skonto Stadium in the Latvian capital or at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in the north west of Portugal.

The playoff ties will take place on August 18 and 25, with a lucrative place in the Europa Conference League group phase the reward for progression.

First, though, they have to take care of their own business against the Dutch giants.

🇪🇺 The stage is set – be part of something special Tickets for our Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round clash against @AZAlkmaar are now on sale exclusively to season ticket holders: 👨‍💻 – Online

🚶‍♂️ – In-store

📞 – 01382 833166 (Option 1) 🎟 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 29, 2022

A huge crowd is expected for the first-leg on Thursday.

United had to suspend ticket sales on Monday after suppliers were overwhelmed due to the demand, with supporters desperate to see their side in European action for the first time in a decade.