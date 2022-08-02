Jamie McGrath set for Dundee United switch as Tangerines win transfer race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McGrath is closing in on a loan move to Dundee United.

Courier Sport broke the news of the Tangerines’ interest in the Wigan midfielder last month, with the former St Mirren ace one of United’s top summer targets.

And McGrath, 25, is on the cusp of completing his switch to Tannadice.

Jack Ross an admirer

The Republic of Ireland international, who was an unused substitute for the Latics at the weekend, was also on the radar of Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

United head coach Jack Ross is a long-time admirer of McGrath and attempted to bring him from the Buddies to Hibernian last summer – only to see a deadline day swoop collapse.

He subsequently joined Wigan in January but has been sparsely utilised.

McGrath is set to become United’s SEVENTH signing of the summer window after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.