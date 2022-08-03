Jamie McGrath on why he chose Dundee United amid ‘a couple of options’ in Scotland By Alan Temple August 3 2022, 1.39pm Updated: August 3 2022, 3.43pm 0 Scarf above head: McGrath [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United — and could be handed dramatic Euro debut Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar Jack Ross excited by prospect of working with Dundee United target Jamie McGrath