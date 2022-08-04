Dylan Levitt inspired by Wales mindset as Dundee United hero sets European target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt will draw inspiration from the Dragons as Dundee United seek to slay AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines face an onerous task against the Eredivisie outfit, with a Europa Conference League playoff tie against Riga or Gil Vicente awaiting the victors.

However, Levitt is adamant United will approach tonight’s Tannadice showdown with no fear.

That is second nature for the ex-Manchester United kid, having been part of a Wales group that has grown accustomed to upsetting the odds — most recently in qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

“I’ve been around the Wales squad and they go into every game looking to do well,” said Levitt. “I’ve tried to learn as much as I can from them.

“You go into every game with no fear, wanting to win and show what you can do as a team. Everyone is up for that challenge.

“This is exactly what I wanted in coming back to Dundee United.

“In European football, you are not coming up against average players. You know you’re going to be facing some of the best in the world.

“I’ve been involved in Wales squads and played against this calibre of players before. I wanted more of that.”

Dutch courage

Indeed, Levitt lined up against the Netherlands national team as recently as June on Nations League duty, succumbing to an agonising last-gasp 2-1 defeat.

AZ stopper Bruno Martins Indi was on the other side that night.

“They had a lot of the ball and they were difficult to break down,” recalled Levitt, who held his own against the Oranje.

“They were big, powerful, strong players but every one of them is good on the ball.

“But it’s not something we haven’t faced before.”

And Levitt hopes a sold-out Tannadice can be a factor as United supporters pray for another famous European night.

Continental competition may have seismically shifted — meaning the notion of reaching a major final like the Terrors did in 1987 is a fantasy — but triumphing against AZ would be a magnificent result to add to the club’s Euro catalogue.

“We need to be at it from minute one,” continued Levitt. “Hopefully, the fans can back us the whole 90 minutes. We need to go into the game full of confidence.

“When we qualified last year, I heard a lot about the club’s history and beating Barcelona. It would be good to write a new chapter by reaching the group stages. That’s the aim.

“We did all the hard work last season and we don’t want to settle for just one tie in Europe.”