Dylan Levitt inspired by Wales mindset as Dundee United hero sets European target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt inspired by Wales mindset as Dundee United hero sets European target

By Alan Temple
August 4 2022, 7.00am
Focused: Levitt is not in Europe to make up the numbers
Focused: Levitt is not in Europe to make up the numbers

Dylan Levitt will draw inspiration from the Dragons as Dundee United seek to slay AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines face an onerous task against the Eredivisie outfit, with a Europa Conference League playoff tie against Riga or Gil Vicente awaiting the victors.

However, Levitt is adamant United will approach tonight’s Tannadice showdown with no fear.

That is second nature for the ex-Manchester United kid, having been part of a Wales group that has grown accustomed to upsetting the odds — most recently in qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

Levitt in Wales action

“I’ve been around the Wales squad and they go into every game looking to do well,” said Levitt. “I’ve tried to learn as much as I can from them.

“You go into every game with no fear, wanting to win and show what you can do as a team. Everyone is up for that challenge.

“This is exactly what I wanted in coming back to Dundee United.

“In European football, you are not coming up against average players. You know you’re going to be facing some of the best in the world.

“I’ve been involved in Wales squads and played against this calibre of players before. I wanted more of that.”

Dutch courage

Indeed, Levitt lined up against the Netherlands national team as recently as June on Nations League duty, succumbing to an agonising last-gasp 2-1 defeat.

AZ stopper Bruno Martins Indi was on the other side that night.

Levitt scored United’s goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock

“They had a lot of the ball and they were difficult to break down,” recalled Levitt, who held his own against the Oranje.

They were big, powerful, strong players but every one of them is good on the ball.

“But it’s not something we haven’t faced before.”

And Levitt hopes a sold-out Tannadice can be a factor as United supporters pray for another famous European night.

Continental competition may have seismically shifted — meaning the notion of reaching a major final like the Terrors did in 1987 is a fantasy — but triumphing against AZ would be a magnificent result to add to the club’s Euro catalogue.

Levitt spoke to the press at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews

“We need to be at it from minute one,” continued Levitt. “Hopefully, the fans can back us the whole 90 minutes. We need to go into the game full of confidence.

“When we qualified last year, I heard a lot about the club’s history and beating Barcelona. It would be good to write a new chapter by reaching the group stages. That’s the aim.

“We did all the hard work last season and we don’t want to settle for just one tie in Europe.”

How Dylan Levitt will net Dundee United a six-figure windfall if Wales World Cup dream comes true

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]