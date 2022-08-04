AZ Alkmaar captain pinpoints ‘amazing guy’ in Dundee United ranks as boss Jansen vows to learn lessons from Celtic collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AZ Alkmaar captain pinpoints ‘amazing guy’ in Dundee United ranks as boss Jansen vows to learn lessons from Celtic collapse

By Alan Temple
August 4 2022, 8.00am
Confident: Martins Indi
Confident: Martins Indi

AZ Alkmaar captain Bruno Martins Indi insists he is relishing a reunion with former Stoke City teammate Steven Fletcher.

The experienced duo played together during the 2020/21 campaign with the Potters, leaving the towering Dutchman with fond memories of the big striker’s personality and quality.

However, he will be charged with shackling the United ace when AZ visit Tannadice in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Indeed, Martins Indi reckons the imposing Fletcher is just one of several physical threats in the United side — predicting the hosts will largely threaten via set-pieces.

Fletcher in action

“Dundee United are an experienced team,” said the 36-cap centre-back.

“I played with Steven Fletcher before so I know he is a good player.

“He is a good guy — an amazing guy — and is a good finisher. I like left-footed strikers!

“Steven is a good player so we will be prepared for that.”

He added: “If you look at the United players they are all six-foot-one or six-foot-two, so at set pieces they are dangerous. We expect a tough game, as always, but we are confident in our own qualities.

“We are ready, physically and mentally.”

Learning curve

Meanwhile, Pascal Jansen insists AZ have learned harsh lessons from their last trip to Scotland as they prepare to enter another packed cauldron.

Wary: AZ boss Jansen

The Eredivisie side crashed out of the Europa League qualifying rounds at the hands of Celtic, with Jansen’s charges succumbing to stage-fright during a 2-0 reverse in the first leg.

“I learned a lot from the Celtic game last season,” said Jansen. “We still have some players in the squad who were part of that game and I think we all learned a lot.

“It was something else — the stadium was packed, you couldn’t hear yourself speak. We enjoyed competing with one of the top teams in Scotland.

“The game was intense — as British football is, in general — so we expect more of the same.”

