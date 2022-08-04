AZ Alkmaar captain pinpoints ‘amazing guy’ in Dundee United ranks as boss Jansen vows to learn lessons from Celtic collapse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AZ Alkmaar captain Bruno Martins Indi insists he is relishing a reunion with former Stoke City teammate Steven Fletcher.

The experienced duo played together during the 2020/21 campaign with the Potters, leaving the towering Dutchman with fond memories of the big striker’s personality and quality.

However, he will be charged with shackling the United ace when AZ visit Tannadice in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Indeed, Martins Indi reckons the imposing Fletcher is just one of several physical threats in the United side — predicting the hosts will largely threaten via set-pieces.

“Dundee United are an experienced team,” said the 36-cap centre-back.

“I played with Steven Fletcher before so I know he is a good player.

“He is a good guy — an amazing guy — and is a good finisher. I like left-footed strikers!

“Steven is a good player so we will be prepared for that.”

He added: “If you look at the United players they are all six-foot-one or six-foot-two, so at set pieces they are dangerous. We expect a tough game, as always, but we are confident in our own qualities.

“We are ready, physically and mentally.”

Learning curve

Meanwhile, Pascal Jansen insists AZ have learned harsh lessons from their last trip to Scotland as they prepare to enter another packed cauldron.

The Eredivisie side crashed out of the Europa League qualifying rounds at the hands of Celtic, with Jansen’s charges succumbing to stage-fright during a 2-0 reverse in the first leg.

“I learned a lot from the Celtic game last season,” said Jansen. “We still have some players in the squad who were part of that game and I think we all learned a lot.

“It was something else — the stadium was packed, you couldn’t hear yourself speak. We enjoyed competing with one of the top teams in Scotland.

“The game was intense — as British football is, in general — so we expect more of the same.”