Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United warn fans against bringing pyro to Tannadice as Jack Ross believes noisy Arabs can make impact against AZ Alkmaar

By Scott Lorimer
August 4 2022, 1.13pm Updated: August 4 2022, 1.52pm
Dundee United have urged supporters not to bring pyrotechnics into Tannadice.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross says the sold-out Tannadice can give his side the advantage in their Europa Conference League qualifier with AZ Alkmaar.

Around 11,000 Arabs will pack into the ground to see their side in European action for the first time in a decade.

Tangerines’ fans will occupy the George Fox, Eddie Thomson and Jerry Kerr Stands as well as the Shed end.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the club urged supporters not to bring pyrotechnics into the ground or to run on the pitch.

United warn against pyro

United are warning that either could lead to arrests and Uefa sanctions against the club.

A statement from the Terrors urged: “Please give the team your full backing but don’t bring pyro to Tannadice.

“Track or pitch incursions are also strictly forbidden and may also lead to arrest and sanctions against the club.

“We look forward to another memorable European night at Tannadice, and united we can make this a night to be proud of.”

Head coach Ross believes the noisy, but well-behaved, Arabs will help make the occasion even more special.

“The fans will provide real energy from the stands,” he told the Dundee United website. “There’s no doubt about that.

“Our stadium lends itself – when it is full – to creating a brilliant atmosphere.

“The vast majority of the fans within a full stadium will be ours.

“That lends itself towards us having that strength and support behind us. It’s always up to us to energise the supporters but we can also feed off the energy they give us.

“We are going to have play with a tempo and intensity and be on the front foot and the atmosphere can help us do that.”

Club thanks ticket staff

Meanwhile, club chiefs have thanked ticketing staff for over-coming a glitch which delayed sales earlier this week.

An issue with a third-party supplier meant they had to temporarily pause ticket sales, leading to frustration from supporters.

The club say staff worked around the clock to resolve the issue ahead of the sell-out clash.

Tannadice Park
“We understand the frustration of some supporters over initial ticket sale issues,” United said in a statement.

“Many issues were outwith our control but our ticketing staff remained solution-focused to ensure fans who applied for tickets were successful in obtaining them.

“Our staff worked overtime during the last six days to successfully process a large volume of sales within a very strict timeframe.

“We are grateful to the many individuals who have acknowledged the efforts being made by the ticket staff to fulfil orders.”

