PODCAST: Dundee United’s recruitment gives them a strong chance of 3rd but St Johnstone and Dundee have big striker issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talking Football is back for the new season and Dundee United are back in Europe.

In this week’s episode Jim Spence and Eric Nicolson assess an impressive few weeks of recruitment at Tannadice and try to define what could be termed ‘success’ for new manager Jack Ross.

St Johnstone and Dundee haven’t been able to get important positions filled yet and the significance of their day-one defeats is discussed.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify