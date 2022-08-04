PODCAST: Dundee United’s recruitment gives them a strong chance of 3rd but St Johnstone and Dundee have big striker issues By Eric Nicolson August 4 2022, 4.52pm Updated: August 4 2022, 5.40pm 0 Arrival No7 at Tannadice Jamie McGrath [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Talking Football is back for the new season and Dundee United are back in Europe. In this week’s episode Jim Spence and Eric Nicolson assess an impressive few weeks of recruitment at Tannadice and try to define what could be termed ‘success’ for new manager Jack Ross. St Johnstone and Dundee haven’t been able to get important positions filled yet and the significance of their day-one defeats is discussed. Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: St Johnstone season review special with Stuart Cosgrove puts relentless 2021/22 drama under the microscope PODCAST: Dundee United season review special with Craig Easton, Ryan Edwards and Jim Spence PODCAST: Will Gordon Strachan REALLY be able to give Dundee director of football role the commitment it demands? PODCAST: Dundee United fans can look out their passports but which goalkeeper will be playing for them in Europe?