23 best pictures as Dundee United fans march to Tannadice before first Euro win in a decade By Scott Lorimer August 5 2022, 10.45am Updated: August 5 2022, 11.26am 0 Dundee United fans gather outside the Snug Bar ahead of their corteo march to Tannadice. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Dundee United are a club going places after a long period of drift Jack Ross management masterclass under the microscope following Dundee United triumph MORAG LINDSAY: Eilish McColgan and Dundee United gave us all something to cheer about this week Dundee United tickets for AZ Alkmaar away sold out within THREE HOURS as Tangerines eye Netherlands glory night