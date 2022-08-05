JIM SPENCE: Dundee United are a club going places after a long period of drift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United are a club going places after a long period of drift

By Jim Spence
August 5 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee United fans made their voices heard.
Dundee United could be entering the most exciting period in years if their European Conference league game v AZ Alkmaar is any guide.

The infrastructure at Tannadice and the quality of signings points to a club growing and going places.

A sell-out crowd for the terrific win over Alkmaar proves the potential, while a record 5,800 season tickets have been bought.

Owner Mark Ogren has backed the club wholeheartedly and sporting director Tony Asghar, who has taken stick from a few hyper critical fans, has shown ambition and vision.

The relationship between supporters and the club is better than it’s been since the days of the much-loved former owner Eddie Thompson.

Eddie involved fans with supporter representation in the boardroom and, while the Ogren regime has approached things in a different manner, the link with the Dundee United Supporters Foundation representing 2,000 fans who have financially backed the redevelopment of Gussie Park, is testimony to a harmonious alliance.

With both ends of Tannadice bouncing in midweek the old ground was rocking as European football returned after a 10-year absence.

Before Ogren stepped in to buy United, they looked a moribund club.

A sense of drift and disillusionment had enveloped many of the regulars at Tannadice.

Now European football, a highly experienced manager in Jack Ross, and a clutch of exciting signings, has whetted the appetite of Arabs for new adventures.

Union Berlin comparison

Watching a Bundesliga preview I heard FC Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer say of his club: “We don’t have the same kind of resources as other clubs, but despite that, we try to operate at the limits of what’s possible for us and squeeze out everything we can”.

United are the sixth biggest side in Scotland, whereas Union are probably in the bottom four of the Bundesliga in Germany, so I’m not making any strict comparisons.

But United are still smaller than the other big city clubs in Scotland so relatively speaking they’re also squeezing out as much as possible from their resources.

Union, formed in the shadow of the Berlin Wall for the workers of Berlin, have great camaraderie stemming from their role as outsiders in the days when other clubs in East Germany were representatives of the secret police or the army.

United aren’t outsiders but they did spend the first half of their existence as by far the smaller of the two Dundee clubs, and were far less resourced than Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

With record season book sales and a commitment to developing top youth prospects as well as ambitious signings, there’s the buzz of a feel-good factor at Tannadice.

There was a sense of theatre about the Alkmaar game with a stunning visual display, preceded by a huge loud, good natured fans march to Tannadice.

A period of sustained domestic success and a European run could allow United to build further on the excellent work which has been done since Ogren’s purchase of the club.

That would be a huge bonus for the fans and a suitable reward for the American’s investment.

