EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Chris Mochrie set for Dunfermline deal as Pars fight off competition from League One rivals By Alan Temple August 5 2022, 12.48pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.11pm 0 Promising: Mochrie [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dunfermline boss James McPake praises ‘one of the good guys’ Liam Fontaine and hopes to work with him in future Dundee United prospect joins Dunfermline on loan as James McPake gets his man Dunfermline boss James McPake remembers run with Eilish McColgan and calls for introduction of ‘multi-ball’ system James McPake ‘really impressed’ with former Premiership midfielder training with Dunfermline ‘all week’