Glenn Middleton says Dundee United winner topped Rangers’ Moscow strike — and insists Tannadice celebrations will live with him forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton says Dundee United winner topped Rangers’ Moscow strike — and insists Tannadice celebrations will live with him forever

By Alan Temple
August 5 2022, 10.24pm
Emotion writ large: Middleton
Emotion writ large: Middleton

Glenn Middleton insists his match-winning strike against AZ Alkmaar will live with him forever.

The Dundee United star exchanged passes with Jamie McGrath before whipping a sumptuous strike beyond Hobie Verhulst, sealing a 1-0 victory.

A raucous Tannadice erupted as Middleton found the net, with the 22-year-old able to celebrate in front of his girlfriend and family in the Eddie Thompson Stand.

As he recalls the moment, emotion is writ large.

Middleton celebrates his stunner

“Everybody would have had their own scenarios going into the game; how they wanted it to go,” smiled Middleton. “Well, that was pretty much how I wanted it to go!

“It was an unbelievable feeling, in front of my family.

“I looked up to my family in the Eddie Thompson Stand and everyone was there — my mum, dad, sister and girlfriend.

“As I walked back to the halfway line, it was an unbelievable feeling. It is a moment that will never leave me.”

Middleton added: “I have watched the goal a few times already. I didn’t get much sleep on Thursday night! We have to enjoy it. I’ve had some lovely texts and hopefully I can have a few more nights like this.”

Emotions

It was not the first time Middleton has rippled the net in continental competition.

He struck to give Rangers a 3-2 lead against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League group stage back in 2018. The Russian hosts roared back to claim a breathless 4-3 win.

That was Middleton’s first ever European goal; a landmark for any youngster.

“That was an unbelievable feeling but this maybe surpasses that,” continued for the ex-St Johnstone and Hibs man.

Middleton after netting in Moscow

“I am hoping there are more to come. It would be good to get another next week.

“It is definitely the best [European night], in terms of the emotions I felt during the game. 

“It was just a brilliant night — but it doesn’t mean anything unless we carry out things again next week. That is what we will be trying to do.”

Consistency

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this week, Middleton outlined his desire to rediscover the blistering form which characterised his emergence as a gifted teenager at Ibrox.

His sublime winner against AZ underlined that undoubted talent.

And Middleton is determined to combine class with consistency.

“That is something the manager and I spoke about,” added Middleton. “I know I can produce stuff like that and I am grateful the manager feels the same.

“It is about me now doing it consistently. That is the challenge for me.”

A Jack Ross management masterclass under the microscope following Dundee United triumph

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]