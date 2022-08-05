Glenn Middleton says Dundee United winner topped Rangers’ Moscow strike — and insists Tannadice celebrations will live with him forever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton insists his match-winning strike against AZ Alkmaar will live with him forever.

The Dundee United star exchanged passes with Jamie McGrath before whipping a sumptuous strike beyond Hobie Verhulst, sealing a 1-0 victory.

A raucous Tannadice erupted as Middleton found the net, with the 22-year-old able to celebrate in front of his girlfriend and family in the Eddie Thompson Stand.

As he recalls the moment, emotion is writ large.

“Everybody would have had their own scenarios going into the game; how they wanted it to go,” smiled Middleton. “Well, that was pretty much how I wanted it to go!

“It was an unbelievable feeling, in front of my family.

“I looked up to my family in the Eddie Thompson Stand and everyone was there — my mum, dad, sister and girlfriend.

“As I walked back to the halfway line, it was an unbelievable feeling. It is a moment that will never leave me.”

Middleton added: “I have watched the goal a few times already. I didn’t get much sleep on Thursday night! We have to enjoy it. I’ve had some lovely texts and hopefully I can have a few more nights like this.”

Emotions

It was not the first time Middleton has rippled the net in continental competition.

He struck to give Rangers a 3-2 lead against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League group stage back in 2018. The Russian hosts roared back to claim a breathless 4-3 win.

That was Middleton’s first ever European goal; a landmark for any youngster.

“That was an unbelievable feeling but this maybe surpasses that,” continued for the ex-St Johnstone and Hibs man.

“I am hoping there are more to come. It would be good to get another next week.

“It is definitely the best [European night], in terms of the emotions I felt during the game.

“It was just a brilliant night — but it doesn’t mean anything unless we carry out things again next week. That is what we will be trying to do.”

Consistency

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this week, Middleton outlined his desire to rediscover the blistering form which characterised his emergence as a gifted teenager at Ibrox.

His sublime winner against AZ underlined that undoubted talent.

And Middleton is determined to combine class with consistency.

“That is something the manager and I spoke about,” added Middleton. “I know I can produce stuff like that and I am grateful the manager feels the same.

“It is about me now doing it consistently. That is the challenge for me.”