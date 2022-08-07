Jack Ross promises ‘freshness’ — but how have Dundee United fared after Tannadice European nights?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following a stirring, unforgettable European victory over AZ Alkmaar, comes the challenge of avoiding an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ performance against Livingston.

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross readily admits that will be a test for his players, ‘physically and mentally’.

So, how have the Tangerines fared in the immediate aftermath of continental clashes on home soil in recent years?

For a semblance of consistency and to keep the comparisons as fair as possible, we’ll look at United’s four European campaigns since Scottish football’s last reconstruction to a 12-team top-flight in 2000/01.

Dundee United 1-1 Inverness, August 28, 2005 (after MyPa-47)

The Tangerines were charged with producing a rousing response following a chastening UEFA Cup exit at the hands of MyPa-47 three days prior.

A brace from Adriano ensured the Finnish minnows progressed on away goals, roaring back from 2-0 down after strikes from Mark Kerr and Collin Samuel seemingly had the hosts on easy street.

And United grabbed the lead again when the Highlanders visited Tannadice in their next Scottish Premier League game.

Lee Miller broke the deadlock with a close-range header following a fine cross by Alan Archibald.

However, a United Scottish Cup legend — 1994 match-winner Craig Brewster — levelled in the dying embers, taking matters into his own hands as player-manager of the Caley Jags.

Dundee United 0-4 Inverness, August 22, 2010 (after AEK Athens)

Against, Inverness were the visitors to Tayside in the aftermath of a night to forget for the Tangerines.

Peter Houston’s recently-crowned Scottish Cup winners were fresh from a 1-0 home reverse against AEK Athens, with Rafik Djebbour’s early opener proving decisive.

As it happened, the Terrors would go on to produce a super showing in Greece, drawing 1-1 and coming agonisingly close to bagging the 2-1 triumph which would have sent them through on away goals.

However, such a feat seemed a million miles away on domestic duty, with Kevin McCann, Adam Rooney (2) and Russell Duncan rippling the net as Terry Butcher’s charges ran riot.

Dundee United 1-1 Kilmarnock, July 24, 2011 (after Slask Wroclaw)

Spirits desperately needed lifting following a heartbreaking Europa League elimination mere days earlier.

Sebastian Dudek’s 75th-minute strike ensured Slask Wroclaw only lost 3-2 at Tannadice, sending them through on away goals following their 1-0 triumph in Poland a week earlier.

But it was United who showed guts and gumption to battle back from a deficit when Killie visited.

Rory McKeown opened the scoring with a blockbuster drive from 25 yards, leaving the watching Arabs fearing the worst.

However, Danny Swanson climbed from the bench to notch a leveller with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Dundee United 3-0 Hibernian, August 5, 2012 (after Dinamo Moscow)

Prior to Thursday’s magnificent triumph over AZ, United’s last European fixture at Tannadice was a breathless 2-2 draw against a fine Dinamo Moscow side (they would prove that with a 5-0 win in the second leg).

Despite the visitors boasting Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi, current Fiorentina star Alexander Kokorin and wildly gifted Hungarian Balazs Dzsudzsak in their ranks, goals from Willo Flood and Keith Watson saw the old place erupt.

Perhaps more impressive, Houston managed to ensure the levels did not drop for their next league match.

Johnny Russell, Jon Daly and Michael Gardyne scored as Pat Fenlon’s men — fresh from losing a Scottish Cup final 5-1 to Hearts the previous May — started their Premiership campaign in miserable fashion.

Jack Ross’ own record

Ross, meanwhile, is under no illusions about the size of task facing his side against Livingston.

But as Hibs boss, he had a happy knack of following up European ties with positive domestic results: a 3-2 win over Motherwell after returning from Santa Coloma; a 3-0 triumph over Ross County after the Rijeka home leg; a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock after Rijeka away.

And he has suggested that ‘freshness’ will be the watch-word when the Lions visit.

“We want that level of performance again,” said Ross. “I learned last year, that is not easy.

“Playing Thursday then Sunday is tough, not only physically but mentally, especially with the emotion involved.

“We will bring a freshness to it. Hopefully, we have enough players in the squad now to do that.”