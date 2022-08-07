Jack Ross ‘irritated’ by Aziz Behich delay as Dundee United boss makes ‘state of mind’ assessment after Livingston defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has expressed his ‘irritation’ with the paperwork delay preventing Aziz Behich from making his Dundee United debut.

The Australia international is yet to receive a work permit from the Home Office, meaning he again sat out the Tangerines’ 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Sunday.

Behich, 31, carried out a light post-match session alongside Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Freeman — both also unused against the Lions.

Ross remains hopeful Behich could be available for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

However, the saga is now visibly irking the United head coach.

“Aziz still doesn’t have his work permit — it’s frustrating for him and for me,” rued Ross. “I’m desperate to have him involved.

“He’s trained really well, is a good player and we just need the documents to come through.

“I don’t know what the hold up is. It is becoming an irritation because we had hoped the permit would be here long before now.

“Hopefully, it will arrive in time for Thursday and he will be able to be involved.

“It’s something with the Home Office, I think. But it’s out of our hands.

“We have done as much as we can. We just have to hope it arrives in the next few days.”

‘State of mind’

Ross was speaking in the immediate aftermath of United’s loss to Livi, with a Christian Montano stunner securing all three points.

United were poor for the opening hour of the contest — night-and-day compared to their European exploits three days prior.

While there was an improvement in the closing stages, the visitors held firm for a sixth win over United in their last nine meetings.

“I am loathe to use it [AZ Alkmaar game] as an excuse because that would take away from Livingston’s performance and where we fell short,” added Ross. “But if you speak managers in the Premiership — outwith the big two who have done this — it is difficult.

“You don’t have the real depth to make multiple changes, but we still should have had a greater intensity. I think it becomes a state of mind.

“The players had an incredible high on Thursday, in terms of what they put into it physically and what they put into it emotionally.

“It’s not an excuse, but it isn’t easy. It’s a learning experience for us, as a squad, and no matter what comes this Thursday, hopefully we can learn from it and be stronger next weekend.”