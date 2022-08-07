Jack Ross ‘irritated’ by Aziz Behich delay as Dundee United boss makes ‘state of mind’ assessment after Livingston defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross ‘irritated’ by Aziz Behich delay as Dundee United boss makes ‘state of mind’ assessment after Livingston defeat

By Alan Temple
August 7 2022, 6.17pm Updated: August 7 2022, 6.47pm
Ross saw his side fall 1-0 against Livi
Ross saw his side fall 1-0 against Livi

Jack Ross has expressed his ‘irritation’ with the paperwork delay preventing Aziz Behich from making his Dundee United debut.

The Australia international is yet to receive a work permit from the Home Office, meaning he again sat out the Tangerines’ 1-0 defeat against Livingston on Sunday.

Behich, 31, carried out a light post-match session alongside Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Freeman — both also unused against the Lions.

Ross remains hopeful Behich could be available for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

However, the saga is now visibly irking the United head coach.

Ross, right, and Behich

“Aziz still doesn’t have his work permit — it’s frustrating for him and for me,” rued Ross. “I’m desperate to have him involved.

“He’s trained really well, is a good player and we just need the documents to come through.

“I don’t know what the hold up is. It is becoming an irritation because we had hoped the permit would be here long before now.

“Hopefully, it will arrive in time for Thursday and he will be able to be involved.

“It’s something with the Home Office, I think.  But it’s out of our hands.

“We have done as much as we can. We just have to hope it arrives in the next few days.”

‘State of mind’

Ross was speaking in the immediate aftermath of United’s loss to Livi, with a Christian Montano stunner securing all three points.

Tony Watt came close for United

United were poor for the opening hour of the contest — night-and-day compared to their European exploits three days prior.

While there was an improvement in the closing stages, the visitors held firm for a sixth win over United in their last nine meetings.

“I am loathe to use it [AZ Alkmaar game] as an excuse because that would take away from Livingston’s performance and where we fell short,” added Ross. “But if you speak managers in the Premiership — outwith the big two who have done this — it is difficult.

“You don’t have the real depth to make multiple changes, but we still should have had a greater intensity. I think it becomes a state of mind.

The players had an incredible high on Thursday, in terms of what they put into it physically and what they put into it emotionally.

“It’s not an excuse, but it isn’t easy. It’s a learning experience for us, as a squad, and no matter what comes this Thursday, hopefully we can learn from it and be stronger next weekend.”

David Martindale outlines ‘huge’ factor in Livingston triumph over Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]