4 Dundee United talking points amid familiar failings, one silver lining and a red tape wrangle

By Alan Temple
August 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 8 2022, 6.17pm
Tony Watt attempts to make something happen
After the soaring high of last Thursday’s thrilling 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar came the tepid low of defeat against Livingston.

Cristian Montano notched the only goal of the game on Sunday afternoon as the Lions took full advantage of the hosts’ continental hangover.

Despite rallying in the closing stages, United drew a blank as Livi claimed a sixth victory in their last nine fixtures against the Terrors.

Courier Sport analyses the Tannadice talking points ahead of a momentous week in United’s recent European history.

The Mighty Finn

Before a ball was kicked, Tannadice united to pay tribute to the late, great Finn Dossing.

The Mighty Finn passed away on June 24 at the age of 81 and, in their first competitive home league fixture since the news, his former club honoured the Danish forward.

There was a poignant minute’s applause in the suitably splitting sunshine, mirroring the scenes at Viborg FF’s stadium last month when Dossing’s home-town club marked his death.

United players and fans alike honour Finn Dossing.

While the subsequent 90 minutes of football at Tannadice was uninspiring and — for all the Arabs in attendance — rather disappointing, the opportunity to celebrate Dossing’s feats for United was a memorable one.

Hall of Famer Dossing, United’s own Prince of Denmark, scored 76 times for the Tangerines, firing the club into Europe for the first time in 1966.

Familiar failings

Jack Ross will undoubtedly seek to craft a more attacking, progressive United side this term.

The Terrors’ summer business has been excellent. They have added firepower and invention to their ranks and, against AZ, they scored a sumptuous goal through one of those new faces, Glenn Middleton.

However, Sunday’s reverse against Livi was a reminder that United’s evolution will not happen overnight.

Jack, centre, and assistant Liam Fox, left, failed to mastermind a way back into the game.
There were mitigating circumstances. While no-one in the United camp used it as an excuse, that second leg in Alkmaar looms large and the mental and physical challenges associated with playing Thursday-Sunday are real.

Nevertheless, this harked back to some of the more uninspiring displays that characterised portions of United’s 2021/22 season.

It was one-paced, the ball took too long to travel between the lines — whether through passing or dribbling — and, ultimately, their xG (expected goals) was just 0.51. Only Ross County and Kilmarnock, facing Celtic and Rangers respectively, registered lower.

The Silver Lining

Mathew Cudjoe illuminated a dreary day for those viewing through Tangerine specs.

His introduction for the ineffectual Middleton after 52 minutes gave United an immediate lift and it is no coincidence that the hosts were vastly improved in the final 30 minutes.

The Ghanaian winger is an infectious personality, boasting a heady mix of self-confidence and bravery.

Promising: Cudjoe.

Cudjoe’s first thought is always to drive forward, commit defenders and either tee up a teammate or get a shot on goal.

On Sunday, he was unlucky not to open his United account, forcing a super save from Shamal George with a ferocious shot from 30 yards, before fizzing another firecracker inches past the post.

Cudjoe’s progress will be fascinating to watch this term and his status as a firm fans’ favourite is only destined to grow.

Life’s a Behich

Normally fairly balanced in his public utterances, when Ross states that he is ‘irritated’ with a situation, then you know it is becoming an issue.

Through no fault of United’s (many clubs in Scotland have been forced to bide their time for visas over this close season), the wait goes on for Aziz Behich’s paperwork to come through.

Behich, left, and boss Ross.

Scott McMann endured a tough outing on Sunday.

For the deciding goal, he was initially outmuscled by Joel Nouble before keeper Mark Birighitti denied the big striker — only for, in the next phase of play, McMann to surrender possession and allow Montano to fire home.

Competition at left-back is a necessity and Behich’s availability for Thursday night would be a major boost for United.

At this point, however, one suspects no-one at Tannadice is holding their breath.

Why ‘brave’ Mathew Cudjoe will be a ‘big part’ of Dundee United’s plans

Tags

Conversation

