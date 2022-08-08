Dundee United Euro clash will be overseen by Champions League final ref who awarded Rangers crucial penalty on road to Seville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United Euro clash will be overseen by Champions League final ref who awarded Rangers crucial penalty on road to Seville

By Alan Temple
August 8 2022, 5.49pm Updated: August 8 2022, 5.56pm
Antonio Mateu Lahoz points to the spot
Antonio Mateu Lahoz points to the spot

Dundee United’s Europa Conference League clash against AZ Alkmaar will be overseen by one of UEFA’s top referees.

Spaniard Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be the man in the middle when the Tangerines visit the AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening, protecting a precious 1-0 lead.

It will be the second time Lahoz has taken charge of a tie involving a Scottish club in less than six months.

He was the ref as Rangers claimed a 2-2 draw against German giants Dortmund at Ibrox last term, awarding an early spot-kick after Ryan Kent hit the deck.

James Tavernier slammed home the penalty and the Light Blues progressed 6-4 on aggregate as they went all the way to the Europa League final.

Lahoz in action in the Champions League final

However, Lahoz boasts far more high-profile contests on his CV.

The 45-year-old was given the honour of officiating club football’s biggest occasion in 2021 when he was assigned the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as the Blues emerged victorious in Portugal.

Lahoz, who officiated at the 2018 World Cup, will be assisted in Alkmaar by compatriots Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto del Paloma, with Jose Luis Munuera acting as fourth official.

VAR is not in use at this stage of the competition.

4 Dundee United talking points amid familiar failings, one silver lining and a red tape wrangle

