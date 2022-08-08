Dundee United Euro clash will be overseen by Champions League final ref who awarded Rangers crucial penalty on road to Seville

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s Europa Conference League clash against AZ Alkmaar will be overseen by one of UEFA’s top referees.

Spaniard Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be the man in the middle when the Tangerines visit the AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening, protecting a precious 1-0 lead.

It will be the second time Lahoz has taken charge of a tie involving a Scottish club in less than six months.

He was the ref as Rangers claimed a 2-2 draw against German giants Dortmund at Ibrox last term, awarding an early spot-kick after Ryan Kent hit the deck.

James Tavernier slammed home the penalty and the Light Blues progressed 6-4 on aggregate as they went all the way to the Europa League final.

However, Lahoz boasts far more high-profile contests on his CV.

The 45-year-old was given the honour of officiating club football’s biggest occasion in 2021 when he was assigned the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as the Blues emerged victorious in Portugal.

Lahoz, who officiated at the 2018 World Cup, will be assisted in Alkmaar by compatriots Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto del Paloma, with Jose Luis Munuera acting as fourth official.

VAR is not in use at this stage of the competition.