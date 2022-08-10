Jamie McGrath lists favourite European memories — but Dundee United glory would top the lot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Riga to Rosenborg; from Levadia to Larnaca — Jamie McGrath has already packed plenty of European experience into a short career.

However, the Dundee United loan star reckons the Tangerines’ unforgettable triumph over AZ Alkmaar topped the lot.

Now the Ireland international is determined to ensure those Tannadice heroics were not for nothing.

McGrath climbed from the bench to tee up Glenn Middleton for a spectacular winning goal against the Eredivisie outfit last Thursday.

It was the sort of occasion McGrath has hungered for since leaving Dundalk, for whom he enjoyed a host of continental clashes against the likes of Qarabag, Slovan Bratislava and Rosenborg.

A triumph over FC Riga — who, by coincidence, United would face in the next round if the Latvians defeat Gil Vicente (it is 1-1 after the first leg) and if the Tangerines progress — on penalties also looms large in his recollections.

“These big European nights are something I missed,” said McGrath. “I had a few of them with Dundalk and, when you look back at the memorable games, those are the ones you reflect on.

“There was Slovan Bratislava and beating Riga on penalties — I’ll never forget the scenes out in Latvia. I hope there’s another really big night to come in Alkmaar.

“Last week was one of the best, results-wise and in terms of the atmosphere.

“But we’re only halfway there and can’t get carried away. It’ll be a different challenge in the Netherlands — we know that — but we’ll take so much confidence from the game at Tannadice.

“It [the atmosphere] was even better than I expected, one million per cent. You could feel it during the warm-up! When the fans are like that, you thrive off it. It gives you that extra yard.”

McGrath added: “The gaffer (Jack Ross) told us pre-match that, if we’re on it, we’d probably get a result.

“We had that belief, and proved that we can play and fight. We weren’t out of our depth at all.”

Quality

Nevertheless, AZ midfielder Jordy Clasie raised a few eyebrows by suggesting that United were a side that largely sought to ‘make the match physical, play long balls and run’ — albeit he did also acknowledge their own failings.

However, McGrath has no doubt bout the technical expertise within the United ranks.

“The quality right through our team is evident — and hopefully I can add to that,” added McGrath.

“Some of the touches Dylan Levitt has are just incredible, then you have Harkesy (Ian Harkes) and Sibbs (Craig Sibbald).

“With Steven Fletcher up front and, whether it’s Tony (Watt), Glenn (Middleton) or Immi (Ilmari Niskanen) coming off the wings, it’s quality through the team.

“I’ll have a battle to get into the side!

“We’ve got a lot of options and quality, and we’re all champing at the bit to get in there.”