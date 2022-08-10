Jamie McGrath lists favourite European memories — but Dundee United glory would top the lot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie McGrath lists favourite European memories — but Dundee United glory would top the lot

By Alan Temple
August 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 10 2022, 1.40pm
Jamie McGrath
Focus: McGrath

From Riga to Rosenborg; from Levadia to Larnaca — Jamie McGrath has already packed plenty of European experience into a short career.

However, the Dundee United loan star reckons the Tangerines’ unforgettable triumph over AZ Alkmaar topped the lot.

Now the Ireland international is determined to ensure those Tannadice heroics were not for nothing.

McGrath climbed from the bench to tee up Glenn Middleton for a spectacular winning goal against the Eredivisie outfit last Thursday.

It was the sort of occasion McGrath has hungered for since leaving Dundalk, for whom he enjoyed a host of continental clashes against the likes of Qarabag, Slovan Bratislava and Rosenborg.

A triumph over FC Riga — who, by coincidence, United would face in the next round if the Latvians defeat Gil Vicente (it is 1-1 after the first leg) and if the Tangerines progress — on penalties also looms large in his recollections.

Jamie McGrath, No10, in action in Riga.
Jamie McGrath, No10, in action in Riga.

“These big European nights are something I missed,” said McGrath. “I had a few of them with Dundalk and, when you look back at the memorable games, those are the ones you reflect on.

“There was Slovan Bratislava and beating Riga on penalties — I’ll never forget the scenes out in Latvia. I hope there’s another really big night to come in Alkmaar.

Last week was one of the best, results-wise and in terms of the atmosphere.

“But we’re only halfway there and can’t get carried away. It’ll be a different challenge in the Netherlands — we know that — but we’ll take so much confidence from the game at Tannadice.

“It [the atmosphere] was even better than I expected, one million per cent. You could feel it during the warm-up! When the fans are like that, you thrive off it. It gives you that extra yard.”

McGrath added: “The gaffer (Jack Ross) told us pre-match that, if we’re on it, we’d probably get a result.

“We had that belief, and proved that we can play and fight. We weren’t out of our depth at all.”

Quality

Nevertheless, AZ midfielder Jordy Clasie raised a few eyebrows by suggesting that United were a side that largely sought to ‘make the match physical, play long balls and run’ — albeit he did also acknowledge their own failings.

However, McGrath has no doubt bout the technical expertise within the United ranks.

“The quality right through our team is evident — and hopefully I can add to that,” added McGrath.

“Some of the touches Dylan Levitt has are just incredible, then you have Harkesy (Ian Harkes) and Sibbs (Craig Sibbald).

“With Steven Fletcher up front and, whether it’s Tony (Watt), Glenn (Middleton) or Immi (Ilmari Niskanen) coming off the wings, it’s quality through the team.

“I’ll have a battle to get into the side!

“We’ve got a lot of options and quality, and we’re all champing at the bit to get in there.”

Dundee United star Tony Watt warns repeat of ‘sloppy and lazy’ Livingston display would wreck Euro dream

