AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
August 11 2022, 10.20am Updated: August 11 2022, 3.23pm
Dundee United go in to the second leg against AZ with a 1-0 lead thanks to Glenn Middleton's strike.
Dundee United go in to the second leg against AZ with a 1-0 lead thanks to Glenn Middleton's strike.

Dundee United face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier – and you can watch it on TV.

The Tangerines are potentially just 90 minutes away from the final stage of qualifying for the competition.

The winner will set up a play-off clash with FC Riga or Gil Vincente, who are level at 1-1.

United fans in raptures at full-time.
United fans in raptures at full-time.

And Dundee United have a narrow advantage after getting the better of AZ in their first leg at Tannadice last Thursday.

A capacity crowd watched in delight as Glenn Middleton’s sumptuous strike gave the Terrors a 1-0 lead at the half way point.

Arabs will once again give their side big backing, with United’s allocation of tickets for the AFAS Stadion selling out within hours.

Those who didn’t manage to secure a brief for the historic clash will still be able to watch the event unfold live.

When is AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United?

The second leg clash takes place tonight (Thursday, August 11) at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

The game kicks off at 8pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will again broadcast the match live.

The programme will begin at 7.45pm, with a short build-up ahead of kick off.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Any other way to tune in?

Anyone who is on the move and can’t watch the game can tune into BBC Radio Scotland.

Sportsound will provide live commentary on both Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

15 best pictures as Dundee United fans party in Amsterdam ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]