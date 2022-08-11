AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier – and you can watch it on TV.

The Tangerines are potentially just 90 minutes away from the final stage of qualifying for the competition.

The winner will set up a play-off clash with FC Riga or Gil Vincente, who are level at 1-1.

And Dundee United have a narrow advantage after getting the better of AZ in their first leg at Tannadice last Thursday.

A capacity crowd watched in delight as Glenn Middleton’s sumptuous strike gave the Terrors a 1-0 lead at the half way point.

ICYMI ❗️ This lovely strike from Glenn Middleton 👏⤵️ pic.twitter.com/73KzBFIPdA — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 5, 2022

Arabs will once again give their side big backing, with United’s allocation of tickets for the AFAS Stadion selling out within hours.

Those who didn’t manage to secure a brief for the historic clash will still be able to watch the event unfold live.

When is AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United?

The second leg clash takes place tonight (Thursday, August 11) at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

The game kicks off at 8pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will again broadcast the match live.

The programme will begin at 7.45pm, with a short build-up ahead of kick off.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Any other way to tune in?

Anyone who is on the move and can’t watch the game can tune into BBC Radio Scotland.

Sportsound will provide live commentary on both Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.