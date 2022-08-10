AZ Alkmaar striker reveals Dundee United advice from Celtic ace – as boss Jansen dismisses ‘pressure’ talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AZ Alkmaar striker reveals Dundee United advice from Celtic ace – as boss Jansen dismisses ‘pressure’ talk

By Alan Temple
August 10 2022, 5.11pm
Advice: Pavlidis called Giakoumakis ahead of the first leg
AZ Alkmaar attacker Vangelis Pavlidis has revealed he tapped up Celtic compatriot Georgios Giakoumakis for the lowdown on Dundee United.

Pavlidis endured a frustrating night at Tannadice last Thursday, flashing one shot inches wide in an otherwise ineffectual showing.

However, the former Willem II marksman bounced back with a goal in AZ’s Eredivisie opener against Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.

And he has done his due diligence on United, with a little help from his Greece international teammate.

Celtic attacker Giakoumakis

“I asked Giorgos Giakoumakis about Dundee United because I wanted to prepare myself for the game,” revealed Pavlidis.

“I spoke to him before the first leg but now we have played them so we know more and are focused. He explained a few things to us, which was good.

“We have showed before that we can change these scores around. It wasn’t surprising how Dundee United played, we knew it would be difficult.

“Tomorrow will be a big difference compared to last week. We have good enough players to score goals.

“We haven’t even thought about going out. We are only thinking about winning. AZ are a big club who has to play in Europe

“Our status is to be there, so we have to give everything.”

Pavlidis added: “Their crowd gave them energy last week but we are at home in front of our fans now. We played better last season at home, compared to away. Our fans will help us.”

Pressure

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen, displaying his usual confidence, has dismissed the notion of his side being under suffocating pressure to turn around the deficit in front of their own fans.

“We are under no more pressure than usual,” said Jansen. “We feel we have a spot in Europe, but you have to fight for it.

“We did that last season, and we did that against Tuzla (in the previous round).

“This week we will give it all we have, with spirit, passion and fight. But we will also be better with our own game to create the chances we need.

“We are very confident we’ll get the job done.”

