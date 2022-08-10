AZ Alkmaar striker reveals Dundee United advice from Celtic ace – as boss Jansen dismisses ‘pressure’ talk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AZ Alkmaar attacker Vangelis Pavlidis has revealed he tapped up Celtic compatriot Georgios Giakoumakis for the lowdown on Dundee United.

Pavlidis endured a frustrating night at Tannadice last Thursday, flashing one shot inches wide in an otherwise ineffectual showing.

However, the former Willem II marksman bounced back with a goal in AZ’s Eredivisie opener against Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.

And he has done his due diligence on United, with a little help from his Greece international teammate.

“I asked Giorgos Giakoumakis about Dundee United because I wanted to prepare myself for the game,” revealed Pavlidis.

“I spoke to him before the first leg but now we have played them so we know more and are focused. He explained a few things to us, which was good.

“We have showed before that we can change these scores around. It wasn’t surprising how Dundee United played, we knew it would be difficult.

“Tomorrow will be a big difference compared to last week. We have good enough players to score goals.

“We haven’t even thought about going out. We are only thinking about winning. AZ are a big club who has to play in Europe

“Our status is to be there, so we have to give everything.”

Pavlidis added: “Their crowd gave them energy last week but we are at home in front of our fans now. We played better last season at home, compared to away. Our fans will help us.”

Pressure

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen, displaying his usual confidence, has dismissed the notion of his side being under suffocating pressure to turn around the deficit in front of their own fans.

“We are under no more pressure than usual,” said Jansen. “We feel we have a spot in Europe, but you have to fight for it.

“We did that last season, and we did that against Tuzla (in the previous round).

“This week we will give it all we have, with spirit, passion and fight. But we will also be better with our own game to create the chances we need.

“We are very confident we’ll get the job done.”