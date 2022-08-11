Mark Birighitti reveals AZ Alkmaar connection as Dundee United keeper recalls brush with his Juventus hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Birighitti reveals AZ Alkmaar connection as Dundee United keeper recalls brush with his Juventus hero

By Alan Temple
August 11 2022, 7.00am
Birighitti, left, and compatriot Aziz Behich
In different circumstances, Mark Birighitti could have been lining up for AZ Alkmaar tonight.

The Dundee United goalkeeper has revealed that he enjoyed a trial period with the Eredivisie outfit as a fresh-faced 15-year-old.

He made the 10,000-mile trip from Australia on his own, pursuing his dream of earning a contract from legendary Dutch coach Louis can Gaal, who was AZ boss at the time.

Birighitti didn’t land a deal but remains grateful for the opportunity.

And he may just come back to haunt AZ.

Birighitti, centre, trains at the AFAS Stadion

“I came over for a week,” recalled Birighitti. “Louis van Gaal was the manager and they’d actually just moved into this place (AFAS Stadion). I was only 15 and I just stayed in a hotel round the corner. It was the first time I’d ever left Australia.

“I traveled over myself. Fair play to the club, they really looked after me. My mum and dad dropped me off at the airport and I flew over to Amsterdam.

“One of the guys from the club met me. I actually bumped into him in the dugout on Wednesday! I had a good chat with him and he remembers me.

“For me, it was a great experience. It was a step up in terms of quality, training and the speed they do things.”

Buffon meeting

Birighitti would ultimately end up playing in the Eredivisie, spending the 2017/18 campaign with NAC Breda.

Along the way, AZ battered NAC 5-0 at AFAS Stadion.

He laughed: “We played here and we had a horrendous time. We got smashed!”

After departing Breda, Birighitti went on to establish himself as one of Australia’s top stoppers, winning A-League goalkeeper of the year in the last two seasons with Central Coast Mariners.

And that opened up a unique opportunity for the die-hard Juventus fan.

Juventus icon: Buffon

“Juventus came out to Australia a few years ago and I actually had the chance to meet up with Buffon before the game,” he recalled. “He’s an absolute legend of the game.

“We had a general chit-chat. (Alessandro) Del Piero was in my team at the time and I asked him to sort out a catch up with Buffon!

I said to him: ‘I love the guy, I idolise him.’ Fair play to him, he hooked me up with him after the game. It was a great half hour.”

Behich buzz

For friendships closer to home, Birighitti has expressed his delight after compatriot Aziz Behich was finally cleared to make his Dundee United debut against AZ.

Behich, No16, goes through his paces in Alkmaar

I know Aziz very well through the national team set-up,” continued Birighitti.

“He’s found it challenging since arriving at the club, in terms of getting his work permit. But now he’s got it, he’s buzzing and can’t wait to get started.

“Aziz has a lot of quality and has played at the highest level.

“He’s played in big leagues and in World Cups. To have a player like Aziz at the club, with his pedigree and quality; it’s a massive boost.”

And Behich has no doubt his pal will rise to the occasion on a huge European night for United.

“He’ll handle it no problems at all,” said Birighitti, without skipping a beat.

“I know Aziz’s character and personality, nothing will faze him.

“He’s been at the club now for a couple of weeks. He’s looked sharp in training and he’ll be ready to go. He’s in good condition and will hopefully put in a decent performance.”

