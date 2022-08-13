Dundee United defender rues career low – but insists Dutch disaster can fuel Hearts response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United defender rues career low – but insists Dutch disaster can fuel Hearts response

By Alan Temple
August 13 2022, 9.00am Updated: August 13 2022, 10.01am
Smith in action on Thursday night
Smith in action on Thursday night

Liam Smith admits Dundee United’s chastening 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar was a career low.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, United completely capitulated following Vangelis Pavlidis’ opener, going on to ship six goals in 26 minutes before Mayckel Lahdo completed the scoring.

The result was the Tangerines’ heaviest EVER in European football, while it matched the Scottish records of Celtic (Barcelona, 2016) and Hibernian (Malmo, 2013).

Smith is no stranger to continental catstrophes, having been part of the Hearts squad beaten by Maltese minnows Birkirkara in 2016.

Birkirkara players celebrate after dumping Hearts out of Europe in 2016

But Thursday represented a new nadir – and he reckons the same can be said for the majority of his Tannadice teammates.

“That’s probably the lowest any of us have ever felt after a game,” said the United full-back.

“They (AZ) upped their gears two or three times compared to last week — and we didn’t match that, even remotely.

“When that is the case, and you are playing a good side, then you are going to get beat.

“Even then, there is a manner to lose. To lose as many goals as we did in such a small period of time; we need to be stronger and stick together.

“We didn’t do that and paid the price.

“Ultimately, it’s an embarrassing result.”

Dundee United fans watched despairingly as their side stumbled to a humiliating defeat in Alkmaar

The meek surrender was a spectacular let-down for the 1,300 United fans in the AFAS Stadion and many hundreds more who remained in Amsterdam after a ticketless pilgrimage.

And Smith added: “I don’t think much needed said after the game. The gaffer (Jack Ross) didn’t come in shouting and screaming.

“As a group of players, we know that we let ourselves down and, with the amount of fans that travelled, we didn’t give them the performance they deserved.”

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, who had enjoyed a bright start to his United career, endured a particularly tough night in the Netherlands.

The Aussie international flapped at Pavlidis’ header to make it 3-0, spilled another simple cross – almost leading to a goal – and could arguably have done better with strikes from Reijnders and Lahdo.

‘Stick together’

“We’ve all got to stick together,” said Smith. “We’ll get around each other. It’s never nice for a goalie to concede the amount of goals he did.

“We’ll get around Mark.

“We need to group together, go over the game honestly — looking at our individual and collective performances.

“The schedule at the moment means that, although we can’t forget this result, we also can’t dwell on it.”

Indeed, Smith hopes the pain of a galling night in Alkmaar will ‘fuel’ United when they return to his old stomping ground, Tynecastle, to face Hearts on Sunday.

“We won’t forget this feeling,” said a sombre Smith.

“That will stay with us for a very long time and we can use it going into Sunday — remember it and, although we don’t need more motivation to get a result, maybe use it as extra fuel.

“It’s a challenge at the best of time, going to Tynecastle. But we’ll go there with a grit and a determination that we maybe didn’t show at times on Thursday.”

Tags

Conversation

