Jack Ross rues ‘disturbing’ pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan Levitt injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross rues ‘disturbing’ pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan Levitt injury update

By Alan Temple
August 14 2022, 6.20pm Updated: August 14 2022, 6.22pm
Skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure
Skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure

Jack Ross has lamented Dundee United’s failure to do the ‘fundamentals’ in another bruising away day against Hearts.

Seeking to bounce back from a chastening 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening, the Tangerines fell behind after 41 seconds at Tynecastle as ex-Terror Lawrence Shankland converted a Cammy Devlin cross.

In shades of the AFAS Stadion hammering, there was an alarming failure to track runners as the Scotland striker notched from six yards.

While United’s response was better than their collapse in the Netherlands, second half efforts from Barrie McKay, Jorge Grant and Josh Ginnelly sealed a 4-1 triumph for the hosts.

Steven Fletcher’s spot-kick, while opening his account for the Tannadice club, was scant consolation.

Ex-Tangerine marksman Shankland celebrates the opener

“Irrespective of what went previously, you have to start games better than that,” rued Ross.

“When one game begins, the other game is forgotten about — and you need to give yourself a platform to win football matches.

“We didn’t do that, by not doing the fundamentals of the game: matching runs, being physical and putting contact on people in the first 45 seconds.

“We were okay towards the end of the first half but no better than that. I don’t want to sugar-coat it because we should be better than ‘okay’. We were nowhere near the level we should be at, and need to be at.”

On whether two defeats totalling 11-1 in the space of four days could have lingering psychological damage, Ross continued: “That is immeasurable to a degree.

“There is nothing that can give you an accurate barometer of that, other than a player being entirely honest about it. You can say all the right things and feel the right way, but the answers are given out on the pitch.”

‘Disturbing’

In their last three halves of football, United have conceded a goal within three minutes of kick-off — Dani de Wit to begin the second period in Alkmaar; Shankland within a minute at Tynecastle; McKay after three minutes of the restart in Gorgie.

The Tangerines are giving themselves a mountain to climb with alarming regularity.

Disturbed: Ross

Asked whether that is a concerning statistic, Ross replied: “Any pattern in concession of goals is disturbing for you, whether it is set pieces, cross balls, or the timing of it.

“We are fairly thorough in what we do — we look for patterns and then how to solve the puzzle.

“So for us, that has not been good enough. We have conceded really early in three halves. We have to look at what we do from a staff point of view and try and rectify that.”

Ross, meanwhile, faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of a knee injury sustained by Dylan Levitt against AZ Alkmaar.

The Wales international was sorely missed against the Jambos.

And Ross added: “Dylan picked up a knee injury against AZ. We will know more this week — but hopefully it’s not too bad.”

4 Dundee United talking points as Lawrence Shankland shines in another miserable Tangerine away day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]