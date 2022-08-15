Scott Allan opens up on ‘asterisk’ fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends message to clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scott Allan opens up on ‘asterisk’ fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends message to clubs

By Alan Temple
August 15 2022, 9.28am Updated: August 15 2022, 12.31pm
Allan departed Hibs in the close season
Allan departed Hibs in the close season

Scott Allan believes his heart condition is an ‘asterisk’ beside his name as he searches for a new club.

However, the former Dundee United and Dundee playmaker remains determined to continue his career, declaring: ’There’s life in me’.

Allan, 30, is a free agent after leaving Hibernian in the close season.

Although he is managing a well-documented condition — hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — he made 23 appearances last term and even found the net against United in a 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win.

Scott Allan, who was diagnosed with a heart condition, in action for United.

But in a column for the BBC Sport website, Allan rued: “I’m the free agent with an asterisk next to his name.

“I’m 30 years old, 17 games in the Scottish Premiership last season for Hibernian, but for the first time in 14 years, the season kicked off and I don’t have a club.

“There’s life left in me. I need to be playing.

“Since being diagnosed with the heart condition a few years ago, it’s thrown doubt in there for some of the clubs. I know the way chairmen think. One million per cent it would be an issue for some teams.

“I’ve worked so hard to get back. This is the first summer in 14 years, since I’ve been professional, where every day I’ve managed to disconnect a little bit.”

Glamorous

Allan made nine appearances for United after emerging through the Tannadice academy, before going on to turn out for the likes of Celtic, Portsmouth, West Brom and Rotherham.

The playmaker also turned out for Dundee

He spent the first half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Dundee, scoring one goal in 23 outings.

Allan continued: “When teams look at it, you don’t have minutes under the belt, combined with the fact you have a heart problem — which is now all fine — they look and go, ‘maybe we’ll go for someone else’.

“That’s the reality of the game, it doesn’t wait for anybody. My next place needs to be right in all aspects. It might not be as glamorous as I want, but to get back playing — that’s what I need to do.”

Jack Ross rues ‘disturbing’ pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan Levitt injury update

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure at Tynecastle.
LEE WILKIE: Heat is already on Dundee United and Jack Ross - victory is…
0
A scunnered Mulgrew
Charlie Mulgrew ready to answer blunt question — and tells Dundee United teammates to…
0
Ross addresses his players in the Tynecastle sun
Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal…
0
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings
Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as…
0
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure at Tynecastle.
Jack Ross rues 'disturbing' pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan…
0
Lawrence Shankland strikes
4 Dundee United talking points as Lawrence Shankland shines in another miserable Tangerine away…
0
AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez was not shocked by the manner of his side's second leg win over Dundee United
AZ Alkmaar ace: Am I surprised by how easy Dundee United triumph was? Not…
0
Smith in action on Thursday night
Dundee United defender rues career low - but insists Dutch disaster can fuel Hearts…
0

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…