Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as SPFL chief predicts major cash boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Doncaster has thanked the clubs behind the Deloitte review of Scottish football, including Dundee United and Dundee — insisting the study will ‘underpin the league’s strategy over the coming years’.

The SPFL chief executive believes the work will ultimately ‘bring in additional commercial revenues’ to benefit all 42 members.

The Dundee rivals teamed up with Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian to launch the project last September.

Ensuring a plan was put in place for commercial growth, improved branding and an analysis of strategic goals were among the stated aims.

And the subsequent ‘action plan’ intends to significantly increase distributable income to Scottish clubs from £28.4 million to £50 million by 2029.

And Doncaster said: “On behalf of the SPFL, I would like to thank Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers for their constructive approach and their investment of time, money and expertise into this project, which will underpin the league’s strategy over the coming years.

“Their valuable work will undoubtedly enable the league to bring in additional commercial revenues for the benefit of all 42 SPFL member clubs and for Scottish football as a whole. It is an exciting time for the game.”

The development comes as the SPFL remain locked in talks with Sky Sports regarding a new £150m TV deal — worth £30m-a-season. The current TV deal does not expire until the summer of 2025.