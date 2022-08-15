Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as SPFL chief predicts major cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as SPFL chief predicts major cash boost

By Alan Temple
August 15 2022, 10.40am Updated: August 15 2022, 4.07pm
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings

Neil Doncaster has thanked the clubs behind the Deloitte review of Scottish football, including Dundee United and Dundee — insisting the study will ‘underpin the league’s strategy over the coming years’.

The SPFL chief executive believes the work will ultimately ‘bring in additional commercial revenues’ to benefit all 42 members.

The Dundee rivals teamed up with Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian to launch the project last September.

Ensuring a plan was put in place for commercial growth, improved branding and an analysis of strategic goals were among the stated aims.

And the subsequent ‘action plan’ intends to significantly increase distributable income to Scottish clubs from £28.4 million to £50 million by 2029.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was among the driving forces of the Deloitte study.

And Doncaster said: “On behalf of the SPFL, I would like to thank Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers for their constructive approach and their investment of time, money and expertise into this project, which will underpin the league’s strategy over the coming years.

Their valuable work will undoubtedly enable the league to bring in additional commercial revenues for the benefit of all 42 SPFL member clubs and for Scottish football as a whole. It is an exciting time for the game.”

The development comes as the SPFL remain locked in talks with Sky Sports regarding a new £150m TV deal — worth £30m-a-season. The current TV deal does not expire until the summer of 2025.

Dundee United and Dundee to play key role in landmark ‘strategic review’ of SPFL amid ‘£600 million’ claim

