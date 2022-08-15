Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal run of fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal run of fixtures

By Alan Temple
August 15 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 15 2022, 9.35pm
Ross addresses his players in the Tynecastle sun
Ross addresses his players in the Tynecastle sun

Dundee United’s stirring victory against AZ Alkmaar already seems like a lifetime ago.

An electric evening at a sold out Tannadice; a wonderful performance; Glenn Middleton curling home a sumptuous winner — anything seemed possible.

Eleven days on and 11 goals conceded later, there is a rather different hue to United’s campaign.

A 7-0 reverse in Alkmaar extinguished the Tangerines’ European dream in humbling fashion, while a 4-1 defeat against Hearts only further dampened the mood.

Nevertheless, it remains far too early to push the panic button.

A visibly furious Ross watches on

It would be daft to judge Jack Ross’ United after five competitive matches — three in the Premiership — even if the meek, porous nature of their last two defeats have been nothing short of alarming.

Home comforts

Instead, the next seven weeks will be illustrative.

Of Dundee United’s upcoming seven league fixtures, five are at Tannadice — starting with Saturday’s pivotal visit of St Mirren.

The Tangerines will never get a better chance to ignite their campaign.

The Terrors’ home record was ordinary last season. They claimed 28 points and secured eight victories from 19 Premiership games. That was only seventh-best in the division.

However, there were a few memorable results — defeating Rangers 1-0; the 1-1 draw against Celtic that secured European football; beating both Aberdeen and Dundee.

United players salute the travelling fans at Tynecastle.

If United can turn Tannadice into a fortress, then the last week could yet become a lamentable afterthought to an otherwise positive campaign.

Celtic are the visitors after St Mirren, before Ross takes his charges to Motherwell. Another home game against Hibs is followed by a testing trip to Ibrox, then successive outings at Tannadice against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Despite the presence of both Glasgow clubs in that run, it is an inviting fixture list. There is no reason United cannot realistically aim for a return of between 13 and 16 points.

Cup draw

Squeezed into those key seven games is the Premier Sports Cup second round trip to Livingston on August 31.

United could barely have received a more onerous draw, given Livi have won six and drawn two of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Nevertheless, progression to the quarter-finals of a cup competition would be a major fillip.

There is an acceptance that — given the standard of the Premiership is likely to improve this term — it may be tough for United to replicate their fourth place finish, but they can improve on their performance in the other competitions.

Come October 8 — after this crucial sequence of fixtures — the Tangerines will have a far better sense of what sort of season lies in store.

Will expectations need to be recalibrated? Or will Ross’ men charge towards the top six?

Those are not the only questions that will be answered during that period.

Can goalkeeper Mark Birighitti recover from a testing start to his United career? How do United quell the tide of goals against? Will the squad be strengthened before the transfer window closes?

A fascinating few weeks lies ahead.

Jack Ross rues ‘disturbing’ pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan Levitt injury update

