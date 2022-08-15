Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal run of fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s stirring victory against AZ Alkmaar already seems like a lifetime ago.

An electric evening at a sold out Tannadice; a wonderful performance; Glenn Middleton curling home a sumptuous winner — anything seemed possible.

Eleven days on and 11 goals conceded later, there is a rather different hue to United’s campaign.

A 7-0 reverse in Alkmaar extinguished the Tangerines’ European dream in humbling fashion, while a 4-1 defeat against Hearts only further dampened the mood.

Nevertheless, it remains far too early to push the panic button.

It would be daft to judge Jack Ross’ United after five competitive matches — three in the Premiership — even if the meek, porous nature of their last two defeats have been nothing short of alarming.

Home comforts

Instead, the next seven weeks will be illustrative.

Of Dundee United’s upcoming seven league fixtures, five are at Tannadice — starting with Saturday’s pivotal visit of St Mirren.

The Tangerines will never get a better chance to ignite their campaign.

The Terrors’ home record was ordinary last season. They claimed 28 points and secured eight victories from 19 Premiership games. That was only seventh-best in the division.

However, there were a few memorable results — defeating Rangers 1-0; the 1-1 draw against Celtic that secured European football; beating both Aberdeen and Dundee.

If United can turn Tannadice into a fortress, then the last week could yet become a lamentable afterthought to an otherwise positive campaign.

Celtic are the visitors after St Mirren, before Ross takes his charges to Motherwell. Another home game against Hibs is followed by a testing trip to Ibrox, then successive outings at Tannadice against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Despite the presence of both Glasgow clubs in that run, it is an inviting fixture list. There is no reason United cannot realistically aim for a return of between 13 and 16 points.

Cup draw

Squeezed into those key seven games is the Premier Sports Cup second round trip to Livingston on August 31.

United could barely have received a more onerous draw, given Livi have won six and drawn two of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Nevertheless, progression to the quarter-finals of a cup competition would be a major fillip.

A brilliant strike from Cristian Montano secured the win for Livingston over Dundee United ⚡ pic.twitter.com/mirkWdF6vD — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 7, 2022

There is an acceptance that — given the standard of the Premiership is likely to improve this term — it may be tough for United to replicate their fourth place finish, but they can improve on their performance in the other competitions.

Come October 8 — after this crucial sequence of fixtures — the Tangerines will have a far better sense of what sort of season lies in store.

Will expectations need to be recalibrated? Or will Ross’ men charge towards the top six?

Those are not the only questions that will be answered during that period.

Can goalkeeper Mark Birighitti recover from a testing start to his United career? How do United quell the tide of goals against? Will the squad be strengthened before the transfer window closes?

A fascinating few weeks lies ahead.