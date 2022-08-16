LEE WILKIE: Heat is already on Dundee United and Jack Ross – victory is vital against St Mirren or pressure will ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Heat is already on Dundee United and Jack Ross – victory is vital against St Mirren or pressure will ramp up

By Lee Wilkie
August 16 2022, 8.30am Updated: August 16 2022, 11.31am
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure at Tynecastle.
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure at Tynecastle.

A whole lot has changed for Dundee United since my last column.

Last week, like many Arabs, I was riding the high of the 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice.

Fast forward seven days and the Tangerines have hit the lowest ebb I can remember in a long time.

It was hard not to be impressed by the first leg victory over AZ.

But that’s probably what makes the three performances since so hard to stomach.

Losing to Livingston was probably understandable last weekend.

Dejected Dundee United stars walk off the pitch with manager Jack Ross at full-time in Alkmaar.

But we couldn’t have expected the kind of dreadful display put on in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Had it been a lucky win, backs to the wall and scraping a winner in the first leg then maybe so but it was anything but that at Tannadice.

Out the window

Over the past few seasons, United have been pretty much rock solid in defence.

But that’s all been thrown out the window in two sets of 90 minutes.

And that will be worrying for manager Jack Ross.

Jack Ross holds his hands up.

He will be screaming out for a clean sheet this coming weekend against St Mirren.

Away to Tynecastle just a few days after the chastening night in Alkmaar wouldn’t have been a game Ross would have picked, far from it.

And they looked tired at Hearts on Sunday, you could see it in the goals conceded.

This week, though, there is a chance to reset.

An opportunity to recharge the players and for the manager to get a bit of belief back in them.

Because there haven’t been many changes in personnel from the United team that was so strong defensively last term.

New Dundee United keeper Mark Birighitti.

A new goalkeeper in Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich has come in at left-back while Craig Sibbald has come in to the midfield.

So knowledge of how to defend properly should definitely still be in there.

Doing the opposite

Before, United would be criticised for not getting the balance correct between good defence and scoring goals.

They have added more goal threat in the transfer window but right now the opposite is happening, they are too easy to score against.

But I’m wary of going overboard over two games, three days apart.

I’ll be much more concerned if we see more of the same next weekend at home to St Mirren.

Suddenly that game looks huge because it’s followed by a match against Celtic.

Make or break

St Mirren defeated Ross County at the weekend.

Fail to pick up a win against the Buddies and the pressure will ramp right up.

I know fans aren’t happy right now but just imagine what level that frustration will be at if they only have one or two points after five games.

It’s probably not too much to say this clash with St Mirren could make or break the season.

United certainly need three points on the board just to settle everything down.

It was embarrassing in Alkmaar but United have to show it was just a blip.

The only way to do that is to win this weekend.

Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal run of fixtures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
A scunnered Mulgrew
Charlie Mulgrew ready to answer blunt question — and tells Dundee United teammates to…
0
Ross addresses his players in the Tynecastle sun
Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal…
0
Neil Doncaster says he is buoyed by the findings
Dundee and Dundee United among clubs hailed by Neil Doncaster following Deloitte review as…
0
Allan departed Hibs in the close season
Scott Allan opens up on 'asterisk' fear as ex-Dundee United and Dundee man sends…
0
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards cuts a dejected figure at Tynecastle.
Jack Ross rues 'disturbing' pattern after Hearts defeat as Dundee United boss delivers Dylan…
0
Lawrence Shankland strikes
4 Dundee United talking points as Lawrence Shankland shines in another miserable Tangerine away…
0
AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez was not shocked by the manner of his side's second leg win over Dundee United
AZ Alkmaar ace: Am I surprised by how easy Dundee United triumph was? Not…
0
Smith in action on Thursday night
Dundee United defender rues career low - but insists Dutch disaster can fuel Hearts…
0
Jack Ross believes Dundee United will learn from harsh European lesson
Jack Ross predicts 'benefits' from AZ Alkmaar drubbing as Dundee United boss makes 'pride'…
0

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped