Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet

By Alan Temple
August 16 2022, 10.24pm
Key man: Levitt
Key man: Levitt

Jack Ross is ‘encouraged’ by the progress of Dylan Levitt as the Dundee United star attempts to shake off a lingering knee injury.

However, the Tannadice head coach admits the Wales international remains touch-and-go for the upcoming visit of St Mirren.

Levitt, 21, sat out the Tangerines’ 4-1 defeat against Hearts on Sunday after sustaining a knock in the 7-0 humbling at AZ Alkmaar four days prior.

The ex-Manchester United kid did not take part in training on Tuesday but, with tentative signs of improvement, a final decision will be made later this week.

Hopeful: United boss Ross

“Dylan still hasn’t trained so we are going to see how he is as the week goes on,” said Ross. “It was a knock on the knee he picked up in the AZ fixture.

“He is improving so we’ll need to see how he is later in the week and make a decision then.

“The signs are encouraging at the moment.

“We don’t have anything definitive but it is feeling a bit better and hopefully that continues to be the case in the coming days.”

Whether or not he is able to call upon Levitt, Ross knows an improved performance against the Buddies is essential following a chastening four days which saw the Terrors ship 11 goals.

“It’s my job to find the middle-ground more than the players, who are naturally hurting,” continued Ross. “They are bruised — but they are also experienced and resilient enough to bounce back.

“We have a foundation of players in this group who played through last season and those we have recruited have proven their character and personality through the course of their careers.”

‘There’s no hiding place’

Ross, however, is under no illusions about the need to tighten up.

The last two fixtures have been characterised by tepid, sloppy defending; attackers being left unmarked, runs not being tracked and an overriding lack of aggression.

Jack Ross after defeat in the Netherlands

We need to be more resilient as a group and tougher to score against,” added Ross. “It’s an obvious thing to say, but we need to give ourselves a platform to win games.

At least we are aware of the problem and, once that is the case, you fix it — that’s what our work is aimed towards.”

Ross added: “There’s no hiding place — and that’s me included, in terms of how I get my players to do that side of the game better.”

Nevertheless, the challenge to kick-start United’s campaign is one Ross feels more than capable of rising to after successfully navigating a journey from playing in the junior ranks to managing one of Scotland’s most historic clubs.

“I’ve had a fair bit of life and career experience by this point,” added Ross. “No-one has ever handed me anything on a plate.

“I’ve had to go on quite a journey and I’m used to dealing with moments of adversity — being questioned or being doubted.

“That experience lends itself to coping with situations like this.”

Why home comforts will be key for Dundee United as toiling Tangerines face pivotal run of fixtures

