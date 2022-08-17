EXCLUSIVE: Aziz Behich on Dundee United advice from ex-Dee striker, Ange Postecoglou rapport and escaping ‘comfort zone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Aziz Behich on Dundee United advice from ex-Dee striker, Ange Postecoglou rapport and escaping ‘comfort zone’

By Alan Temple
August 17 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 17 2022, 12.38pm
Aziz Behich stepped out of his 'comfort zone' to join United
Aziz Behich stepped out of his 'comfort zone' to join United

Aziz Behich has revealed how his Socceroo roommate — and ex-Dundee forward — Martin Boyle helped to sell him on a switch to Dundee United.

Behich, 31, was charged with helping the irrepressible Boyle settle into the international set-up after the Aberdeen-born attacker switched allegiances to Australia in 2018.

The duo have since become firm friends — albeit they will be Premiership rivals following Boyle’s high-profile return to Hibernian earlier this month.

And Behich had no qualms about asking Boyle for advice when the prospect of a move to Scotland, and more specifically Tayside, was mooted in July.

Expert advice: Socceroo pal Martin Boyle.

“Martin was rooming with me on his first trip with Australia,” Behich told Courier Sport. “He was just his usual bubbly self, from day one. I think that’s why the boys all love him so much.

“Martin blended in straight away — albeit without the accent; that’s the only thing that makes him different to the rest of us. He’s not quite picked that up yet!

“He’s a brilliant guy to have around the group, but we’re also very lucky to have him as a player.

“Since that first trip, we’ve kept a good connection and he’s now one of my best friends. I spoke to him before coming to Scotland and he only had good things to say about Dundee United and football in this country.

“He helped with the transition and gave me a lot of insight into the league.”

Behich added: “I also spoke to (Australia international) Harry Souttar, who was at Dundee United. He only had positive things to say about United and the city. There wasn’t a single negative comment and that was so exciting.”

Pedigree

Nevertheless, Behich has had an undeniably testing start to his United career.

Initially joining the club on July 27, he endured a frustrating wait for a work permit.

Finally cleared to play last Wednesday, his first two games for the club resulted in a 7-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar and a 4-1 reverse at Hearts — albeit Steven Fletcher’s successful penalty kick against the Jambos was earned by Behich’s surging dash into the box.

However, a pedigree of 52 Aussie caps and more than 300 senior appearances in Oz, Turkey and with PSV Eindhoven suggest a player who is likely to find his feet sooner rather than later.

Behich dashes forward at Tynecastle

“I’ve played cup finals with Bursaspor and won a first ever Turkish title with Istanbul Basaksehir, which was something special — it’s not easy to displace the top clubs in that league,” continued Behich.

“But I was ready for something new. It would have been easy to stay in Turkey but I am always looking for that next step and next challenge. I don’t like to be in a comfort zone.

“After speaking with the gaffer (Jack Ross) and getting a sense for the direction the club wants to go in, this felt like the perfect move.”

Ange attack

As well as winning the Turkish title in 2020, Behich is fiercely proud of his Aussie achievements, including lifting the 2015 Asian Cup and playing all three matches at the 2018 World Cup.

It was current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou who masterminded the former, while he also guided the Socceroos to Russia 2018 — but quit before the tournament.

An emotional Behich after Australia sealed their place at Qatar 2022

I played a lot of games under Ange and he brought out that attacking side of the game in me,” continued Behich. “That’s where he believes games are won, and he gives you that belief that every player is valuable and everyone can play a part with clear instructions.

“He’s a brilliant manager — he wins titles and plays a brand of football that he believes will win games and entertain supporters.”

However, Graham Arnold is the man currently at the helm of Australia and, having played in the decisive World Cup playoff win over Peru in June, Behich hopes his United form proves sufficient to secure his place on the flight to Qatar 2022.

“After getting the taste of playing all three games at Russia 2018, that just pushes me on,” he added.

“Playing at a World Cup was something I dreamed of doing, watching guys like Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Tim Cahill. To have had that opportunity, with my family in the stands, was special.

“It’s only made me more hungry to see another one.

“But I know that I need do well for Dundee United. The rest comes along with that. That’s how I’ve always looked at it — give 100 per cent for my club, try to help them get positive results, and everything else comes with that.”



