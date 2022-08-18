Watch Ryan Gauld torment former Rangers defender as ex-Dundee United star continues Vancouver Whitecaps hot streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Watch Ryan Gauld torment former Rangers defender as ex-Dundee United star continues Vancouver Whitecaps hot streak

By Alan Temple
August 18 2022, 12.03pm Updated: August 18 2022, 3.40pm
Gauld celebrates his opener against the Rapids.
Gauld celebrates his opener against the Rapids.

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld notched a deadly double against Colorado Rapids to continue Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS playoff push.

Gauld, 26, darted in front of ex-Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson to open the scoring at BC Place on Wednesday evening.

The gifted playmaker then took advantage of Wilson’s failure to collect a wayward pass, haring away from the centre-half and slotting a clinical finish past William Yarbrough.

Speaking after the game, Gauld said: “It should have been a hat-trick. I don’t know how many chances I missed!”

Remarkably, Gauld now boasts four goals and five assists from his last eight outings.

The Whitecaps — who have already claimed the Canadian Championship this term — are currently seventh in the MLS Western Conference, with the top seven progressing to the end-of-season playoffs to decide the champions.

The aim at the start of the season is always to make the playoffs,” added Gauld.

“Now that we are there, we don’t want to drop out and have to chase again.

“We need to make sure we go to (Real) Salt Lake on Saturday and get a result that will keep us above that line.”

