Watch Ryan Gauld torment former Rangers defender as ex-Dundee United star continues Vancouver Whitecaps hot streak

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld notched a deadly double against Colorado Rapids to continue Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS playoff push.

Gauld, 26, darted in front of ex-Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson to open the scoring at BC Place on Wednesday evening.

The gifted playmaker then took advantage of Wilson’s failure to collect a wayward pass, haring away from the centre-half and slotting a clinical finish past William Yarbrough.

Speaking after the game, Gauld said: “It should have been a hat-trick. I don’t know how many chances I missed!”

Remarkably, Gauld now boasts four goals and five assists from his last eight outings.

The Whitecaps — who have already claimed the Canadian Championship this term — are currently seventh in the MLS Western Conference, with the top seven progressing to the end-of-season playoffs to decide the champions.

“The aim at the start of the season is always to make the playoffs,” added Gauld.

“Now that we are there, we don’t want to drop out and have to chase again.

“We need to make sure we go to (Real) Salt Lake on Saturday and get a result that will keep us above that line.”