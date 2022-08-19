Jack Ross reveals clear the air Dundee United squad summit after ‘crashing down to earth’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has welcomed Dundee United’s player-led squad summit as the Tangerines seek to bounce back from a nightmare week.

United turned in a dismal showing last Thursday as they fell to a 7-0 Europa Conference League defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

That was followed up by a 4-1 reverse at Hearts four days later.

While the results were lamentable, the meek, porous nature of the performances was even more concerning.

And that did not go unnoticed in the dressing room.

Home truths and blunt verdicts were delivered during a meeting this week — one that Ross wilfully played no part in.

“I speak to players a lot individually and as a group, but I knew they were going to have their own meeting,” said the United head coach. “I was pleased to hear that.

“Undoubtedly, there will be players who feel more comfortable speaking when I’m not there. I get that.

“Sometimes there are subject matters they will speak about when the manager isn’t there.

“I like the fact they did that of their own volition because it shows an understanding that they’ve dipped in the last few games — but also that they’re strong enough to do things to put it right.

“There’s an honesty in the group, they recognise that and there has been a lot of hard work in the last few days.”

Even keel

From the soaring high of defeating AZ at an electric Tannadice, to the humbling low of an 11-1 aggregate scoreline from trips to Alkmaar and Gorgie, United have managed to pack ample drama into the opening weeks of the season.

But, with just five competitive games under their belts — only three of those in the Premiership — Ross is keen to retain a sense of perspective ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Mirren.

“You can’t ignore the failings and things we haven’t done well enough,” continued Ross.

“I wouldn’t say the AZ game (first leg) put a false picture on things — I did think we were in a good place — but it maybe heightened the expectation very quickly. Then we have come crashing back down to earth.

“The truth is: it’s a group that has been put together late in pre-season so is still feeling its way into each other.”

Ross added: “Things are magnified these days. The praise is usually over the top when you do well and the criticism when you don’t is usually over the top, too. You have to stay on an even keel.”

Dylan Levitt update

Meanwhile, Ross is set to be handed a massive boost after Dylan Levitt resumed full training, having missed out against Hearts due to a knee injury.

Logan Chalmers is also in contention to face the Buddies after missing out on the last couple of squads.

Ross added: “Dylan has trained so will be available for the weekend.

“Logan Chalmers has been out for about ten days with a hamstring injury but he’s back training with the group now.”