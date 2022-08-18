Dundee United set to move for Ugandan striker following impressive trial stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United hope to seal a deal for striker Sadat Anaku following a successful trial period.

The Ugandan marksman has been training with United for several weeks in the hope of earning a contract with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Anaku, 21, has featured in three bounce games — largely playing alongside youngsters — and found the net against Leicester City.

And his performances have convinced United chiefs to pursue a swoop for the promising poacher.

Any transfer would be subject to a work permit being granted.

Anaku was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi.

Discussing the trialists last month, United boss Jack Ross told Courier Sport: “It’s looking at the B-team side of things and, like any player, there would be the potential to push into the first-team.”