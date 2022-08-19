Dundee United could ‘shuffle things’ before transfer window closes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross reckons Dundee United could ‘shuffle things around’ prior to the closure of the summer transfer window on September 1.

However, the Tannadice head coach believes the Terrors have completed the ‘bulk’ of their business.

United have snapped up seven new signings — boasting plenty of pedigree and international experience — in Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich, Glenn Middleton and Jamie McGrath.

And Courier Sport reported on Thursday that Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku is set to be offered a deal following a successful trial period.

“I don’t envisage doing a lot but it might be that we can shuffle things around,” said Ross.

“Certainly, I think the bulk of our work is done.

“(But) you can never predict what might go out the way that helps you bring ones in.”

A long week

Meanwhile, Ross has welcomed the return of Wales international Dylan Levitt to the United match-day squad to face St Mirren on Saturday.

Levitt was conspicuous by his absence as United fell 4-1 to Hearts last Sunday, having picked up a knee injury in the Tangerines’ bruising 7-0 reverse in Alkmaar four days prior.

However, he resumed full training on Thursday morning.

“Dylan is a top young player,” continued Ross. “There are parts of his game he has to work on to continue getting better.

“But in terms of how he improves us as a squad when he’s available, it’s beyond a doubt.

“We are just looking forward to getting back on the pitch because it has felt like a pretty long week waiting for our next game to come around.”

On the challenge posed by St Mirren, who claimed a 1-0 win over Ross County last weekend, Ross added: “A lot of teams have had ups and downs at the start of the season.

“St Mirren will be happy to have won last weekend. They were structured and rigid in terms of how they played, which should mean we’re well prepared for it.

“But the competitiveness of the league means every game is challenging.”