Sadat Anaku joins Dundee United on two-year contract – while another ‘loan’ is mooted

Dundee United have completed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku, according to the player’s representatives.

Anaku, 21, has penned a two-year contract with the Tangerines and will arrive subject to a work permit being granted.

The promising attacker has been training with United for several weeks in the hope of earning a contract, featuring in three bounce games against Leicester, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

And he impressed Tannadice head coach Jack Ross during several sessions with the first-team last week.

The news of Anaku’s arrival was confirmed by the player’s management company, Fest Web.

Sadat Anaku unveiled by Dundee utd Club Director, Tony Asghar in company of Hon.Angura Fredrick of @festoweb. Anaku featured for the club against Leicester,Arsenal and Newcastle U23's.He joins on a two year deal while Enock Walusimbi is expected to go on loan for six months. pic.twitter.com/Na2pnAQ4yq — FEST⚽WEB SPORTS MANAGEMENT (@festoweb) August 20, 2022

Anaku was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi.

The players’ agency claimed that Walusimbi ‘is expected to go on loan for six months’ following his training stint.