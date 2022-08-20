Sadat Anaku joins Dundee United on two-year contract – while another ‘loan’ is mooted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadat Anaku joins Dundee United on two-year contract – while another ‘loan’ is mooted

By Alan Temple
August 20 2022, 3.51pm Updated: August 20 2022, 4.00pm
Anaku, centre, with Tony Asghar, right, and Angura Fredrick
Anaku, centre, with Tony Asghar, right, and Angura Fredrick

Dundee United have completed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku, according to the player’s representatives.

Anaku, 21, has penned a two-year contract with the Tangerines and will arrive subject to a work permit being granted.

The promising attacker has been training with United for several weeks in the hope of earning a contract, featuring in three bounce games against Leicester, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

And he impressed Tannadice head coach Jack Ross during several sessions with the first-team last week.

The news of Anaku’s arrival was confirmed by the player’s management company, Fest Web. 

Anaku was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi.

The players’ agency claimed that Walusimbi ‘is expected to go on loan for six months’ following his training stint.

