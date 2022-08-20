Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a manager’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross insists he shoulders the responsibility for another dire Dundee United defeat.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 3-0 reverse against St Mirren at Tannadice on Saturday, with a Curtis Main brace and Alex Grieve’s late strike ensuring Ross’ side remain winless in the Premiership.

United have now lost their last four fixtures in all competitions — Livingston, AZ Alkmaar, Hearts and the Buddies — by an accumulative scoreline of 15-1.

And the familiar failings were again present, with the Terrors toothless up top, too open in midfield, ponderous in possession and porous at the back.

“Right now, I feel like I’ve got a team that isn’t a reflection on how I manage and coach,” said Ross candidly.

“I’ve not had many occasions like that as a manager. And that responsibility falls on my shoulders.

“I’m producing a team that has lethargy, a lack of energy and a lack of purpose — with and without the ball. Right now, I’m not getting enough.

“It sounds like I’m repeating myself, but the manner of the goals sum up where we are. For all three goals, we had the ball then we concede.

“What we are producing as a collective is a long way short of what we need.”

‘Stresses, doubts and anxieties’

Ross endured taunts of ‘sacked in the morning’ from the St Mirren fans; a galling blow, given he used to manage the Buddies and previously led them to a Championship title.

But while Ross takes that on the chin, the apparent lack of confidence shown by the players is a more acute concern.

“It’s human nature — you have more doubts when you’re in difficult periods,” continued Ross. “But I’m loathe to use that as an excuse.

“I don’t think all footballers go on brimming with confidence — we have stresses, doubts and anxieties. But when they come on the pitch they (should) come to life.”

Asked whether United could bring in reinforcements prior to the closure of the summer transfer window on September 1, Ross added: “It’s lazy to point to needing more players.

“I work on the basis my job is to get the best out of what I have and what I have out there is what we have.

“I’ve not found a solution and that’s a failing on me as a manager. I need to find them.”

Meanwhile, Ross addressed the impending arrival of Ugandan attacker Sadat Anaku, subject to a work permit being granted.

Ross added: “He (Anaku) has trained with the B team and then with me for a couple of weeks — and he has done well. He’s young and unproven but I believe that’s a deal that’s edging closer.”