Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a manager’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a manager’

By Alan Temple
August 20 2022, 6.45pm
Food for though: Ross
Food for though: Ross

Jack Ross insists he shoulders the responsibility for another dire Dundee United defeat.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 3-0 reverse against St Mirren at Tannadice on Saturday, with a Curtis Main brace and Alex Grieve’s late strike ensuring Ross’ side remain winless in the Premiership.

United have now lost their last four fixtures in all competitions — Livingston, AZ Alkmaar, Hearts and the Buddies — by an accumulative scoreline of 15-1.

And the familiar failings were again present, with the Terrors toothless up top, too open in midfield, ponderous in possession and porous at the back.

Tony Watt is shackled by Marcus Fraser

“Right now, I feel like I’ve got a team that isn’t a reflection on how I manage and coach,” said Ross candidly.

“I’ve not had many occasions like that as a manager. And that responsibility falls on my shoulders.

“I’m producing a team that has lethargy, a lack of energy and a lack of purpose — with and without the ball. Right now, I’m not getting enough.

“It sounds like I’m repeating myself, but the manner of the goals sum up where we are. For all three goals, we had the ball then we concede.

“What we are producing as a collective is a long way short of what we need.”

‘Stresses, doubts and anxieties’

Ross endured taunts of ‘sacked in the morning’ from the St Mirren fans; a galling blow, given he used to manage the Buddies and previously led them to a Championship title.

But while Ross takes that on the chin, the apparent lack of confidence shown by the players is a more acute concern.

“It’s human nature — you have more doubts when you’re in difficult periods,” continued Ross. “But I’m loathe to use that as an excuse.

Ross cuts a dejected figure once more

“I don’t think all footballers go on brimming with confidence — we have stresses, doubts and anxieties. But when they come on the pitch they (should) come to life.”

Asked whether United could bring in reinforcements prior to the closure of the summer transfer window on September 1, Ross added: “It’s lazy to point to needing more players.

“I work on the basis my job is to get the best out of what I have and what I have out there is what we have.

“I’ve not found a solution and that’s a failing on me as a manager. I need to find them.”

Anaku arrival

Meanwhile, Ross addressed the impending arrival of Ugandan attacker Sadat Anaku, subject to a work permit being granted.

Ross added: “He (Anaku) has trained with the B team and then with me for a couple of weeks — and he has done well. He’s young and unproven but I believe that’s a deal that’s edging closer.”

Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures ‘sacked in the morning’ taunts from triumphant St Mirren supporters

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
Anaku, centre, with Tony Asghar, right, and Angura Fredrick
Sadat Anaku joins Dundee United on two-year contract - while another 'loan' is mooted
0
Focus: McGrath
Jamie McGrath uncertain of St Mirren fan reception as Dundee United loan star dismisses…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers.
JIM SPENCE: In Gary Bowyer, Dundee have landed a manager in-tune with their hopes…
0
Behich is yet to play at Tannadice
Dundee United ace relishing first taste of Tannadice after ‘waiting game’
Food for thought: Ross
Jack Ross reveals clear the air Dundee United squad summit after 'crashing down to…
0
Sadat Anaku of KCCA FC, right, controls the ball on his chest
Dundee United set to move for Ugandan striker following impressive trial stint
0
Alistair and a fellow Dundee United fan in the crowd for last week's 7-o defeat in Europe.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages -…
0
The latest podcast explores Mark Birighitti's form, Gary Bowyer's impact and the profile of striker St Johnstone need.
PODCAST: Mark Birighitti's Dundee United flak, St Johnstone's new striker profile and Gary Bowyer…
0

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0
Jamie Murphy shields the ball under pressure from an Aberdeen attacker
St Johnstone matchday verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Aberdeen edge…
0