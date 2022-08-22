Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United face Celtic keeper conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United face Celtic keeper conundrum

By Alan Temple
August 22 2022, 10.23pm
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves

Jack Ross insists goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson merited his maiden Dundee United appearance following a ‘difficult’ period for Mark Birighitti.

Australia cap Birighitti shipped 11 goals in two matches against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts prior to being dropped for Saturday’s 3-0 reverse against St Mirren.

Eriksson, also an international stopper with Finland, was preferred between the sticks – albeit the decision did little to revive the fortunes of the winless Terrors.

Ross, who previously stated that he had no fears over Birighitti’s mental strength, is adamant he did not throw the 31-year-old ‘under the bus’ – emphasising that Eriksson earned his place.

It was Eriksson’s first outing since joining United from Mjallby in January.

Testing period: Birighitti

“I’m reluctant to make changes in that position (goalkeeper) because I think that draws more attention,” said Ross.

“The last thing I would want is for it to be looked upon like I’m throwing somebody under the bus, for want of a better expression, to deflect away from the team having poor results.

“But Mark did have a couple of difficult games and we looked at things over the course of the week in training.

“Saku (Carljohan Eriksson) has trained well since pre-season, he’s an international goalkeeper and when you have two number ones competing to play, he could sense an opportunity.

“He was given that on Saturday.”

‘Ridiculously poor’

Eriksson made a couple of solid stops against the Buddies, most notably denying Mark O’Hara after the ex-Dundee midfielder surged through on goal.

Eriksson has been capped by Finland

However, all of his saves were of a standard that you would expect a Premiership stopper to make.

St Mirren made it 3-0 in injury time when Eriksson rushed from his goal-mouth in a bid to beat Alex Grieve to a through-ball, only to lose the foot race and allow the young forward to roll into an empty net.

“I don’t think he was culpable for what lay before that,” added Ross. “The third goal is ridiculously poor from our perspective and the game was lost by that point.

“Saku’s contribution before that was solid enough.”

Celtic challenge

A fragile and porous United could not have a tougher test up next.

Celtic arrive at Tannadice on the back of four successive victories, with 12 goals scored and just one conceded.

The Tangerines’ last victory over the Hoops was in December 2014, with Nadir Ciftci and Stuart Armstrong both rippling the net in a 2-1 triumph.

It remains to seen who will wear the gloves this weekend.

“Irrespective of the opponent next weekend, we need to find an answer,” added Ross.

“We have one of the biggest challenges in the league at the moment, in terms of who we face on Sunday.

“But there’s no point in looking to that fixture as one where we can’t find a solution – otherwise there’d be no point in us turning up.”

Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won’t ‘throw each other under the bus’

