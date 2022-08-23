PODCAST: Dundee United should ‘absolutely’ sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United should waste no more time and sign Zander Clark.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss what needs to be done next to address an apparent goalkeeping crisis at Tannadice.

Also on the agenda is the probability of ins and outs at Dundee United in the last week of the transfer window and the raising of the stakes for manager Jack Ross.

Gary Bowyer’s bold move to allow Shaun Byrne to leave Dundee is discussed, while at St Johnstone there have been behind-the-scenes changes.

