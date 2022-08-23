PODCAST: Dundee United should ‘absolutely’ sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

PODCAST: Dundee United should ‘absolutely’ sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis

By Eric Nicolson
August 23 2022, 5.07pm
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
Dundee United should waste no more time and sign Zander Clark.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss what needs to be done next to address an apparent goalkeeping crisis at Tannadice.

Also on the agenda is the probability of ins and outs at Dundee United in the last week of the transfer window and the raising of the stakes for manager Jack Ross.

Gary Bowyer’s bold move to allow Shaun Byrne to leave Dundee is discussed, while at St Johnstone there have been behind-the-scenes changes.

Listen to the podcast below at Podbean –

Or click on one of the following links –

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

