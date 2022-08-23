PODCAST: Dundee United should ‘absolutely’ sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis By Eric Nicolson August 23 2022, 5.07pm 0 Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United should waste no more time and sign Zander Clark. In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss what needs to be done next to address an apparent goalkeeping crisis at Tannadice. Also on the agenda is the probability of ins and outs at Dundee United in the last week of the transfer window and the raising of the stakes for manager Jack Ross. Gary Bowyer’s bold move to allow Shaun Byrne to leave Dundee is discussed, while at St Johnstone there have been behind-the-scenes changes. Listen to the podcast below at Podbean – Or click on one of the following links – Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United What can Dundee United learn from Celtic's last visit to Tannadice? 0 Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross… 0 LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back… 0 Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United… 0 Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen 'evident' problem position and pinpoints confidence drain 1 Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won't 'throw each other under the bus' 0 5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of… 0 Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a… 0 Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant… 0 More from The Courier Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 0 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis 0 Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy… 1 Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200