Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour

Jack Ross admits he was in the dark regarding rumours that he had stepped down as Dundee United head coach.

The United boss has endured a nightmare run of games since defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at Tannadice, succumbing to four successive defeats and shipping 15 goals in the process.

Ross took full responsibility for the malaise after an 3-0 home reverse against St Mirren on Saturday.

And Twitter ignited with baseless suggestions that his tenure had come to an end on Monday.

Ross gave the gossip short shrift, adding that such pitfalls are one of the reasons he steers clear of social media.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” said Ross.

“I was at work on Tuesday and I have been at work for the last so many days — nothing has changed. That tells you all you need to know.

“I am not on social media. I don’t read or go on to social media and this is another reason why.

“I am the Dundee United manager and all my focus is on the weekend game with Celtic.”

The fundamentals

United’s forgettable run has been characterised by lethargy and the loss of sloppy goals.

And Ross is adamant that getting back to basics is more important than ‘dissecting’ tactics or systems.

“I think it is pretty clear that there are spells where we haven’t done well enough,” added Ross.

“All I can ask of the players is to work as hard as they possibly can to get out the run we are in. The players are perfectly aware of my opinion.

“I always say the responsibility falls on me to get the absolute maximum out of them in every single game we play. That is what the focus is on.

“You can dissect systems or approaches but you have to get the fundamentals right.

“I need to do that as the manager, and to help the players to do that, win games and pick up points.

“That continues when Celtic come to Tannadice this weekend.”