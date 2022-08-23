Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour

By Alan Temple
August 23 2022, 10.24pm Updated: August 24 2022, 6.46am
Jack Ross gave errant talk of his departure short shrift
Jack Ross gave errant talk of his departure short shrift

Jack Ross admits he was in the dark regarding rumours that he had stepped down as Dundee United head coach.

The United boss has endured a nightmare run of games since defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at Tannadice, succumbing to four successive defeats and shipping 15 goals in the process.

Ross took full responsibility for the malaise after an 3-0 home reverse against St Mirren on Saturday.

And Twitter ignited with baseless suggestions that his tenure had come to an end on Monday.

Ross gave the gossip short shrift, adding that such pitfalls are one of the reasons he steers clear of social media.

Jack Ross has received criticism after four poor results

“I didn’t know anything about it,” said Ross.

“I was at work on Tuesday and I have been at work for the last so many days — nothing has changed. That tells you all you need to know.

“I am not on social media. I don’t read or go on to social media and this is another reason why.

“I am the Dundee United manager and all my focus is on the weekend game with Celtic.”

The fundamentals

United’s forgettable run has been characterised by lethargy and the loss of sloppy goals.

And Ross is adamant that getting back to basics is more important than ‘dissecting’ tactics or systems.

St Mirren celebrate triumph at Tannadice

“I think it is pretty clear that there are spells where we haven’t done well enough,” added Ross.

All I can ask of the players is to work as hard as they possibly can to get out the run we are in. The players are perfectly aware of my opinion.

“I always say the responsibility falls on me to get the absolute maximum out of them in every single game we play. That is what the focus is on.

“You can dissect systems or approaches but you have to get the fundamentals right.

“I need to do that as the manager, and to help the players to do that, win games and pick up points.

“That continues when Celtic come to Tannadice this weekend.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes ‘most talented’ Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross is NOT to blame for Tannadice troubles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dylan Levitt celebrates his stunner against Celtic
What can Dundee United learn from Celtic's last visit to Tannadice?
0
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis
0
To go with story by Alan Temple. Ryan Edwards interview Picture shows; Ryan Edwards. Tannadice . Supplied by SNS Date; 22/08/2022
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Allan, pictured, worked under Ross at Hibernian.
Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen 'evident' problem position and pinpoints confidence drain
1
Determined: Middleton
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won't 'throw each other under the bus'
0
Comprehensive: St Mirren were deserving winners at Tannadice
5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of…
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
0
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200