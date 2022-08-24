Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers Peter Pawlett fitness update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Clark remains ‘part of the plans’ at Dundee United despite not starting any of the club’s fixtures this season, according to head coach Jack Ross.

Clark, 31, was United’s top scorer last term, rippling the net 10 times in all competitions as the Tangerines secured fourth place in the Premiership and qualified for Europe.

However, he has made just three appearances this term, all from the bench and totalling 38 minutes — leading to some suggestions that he could be surplus to requirements as the end of the transfer window approaches.

But Ross has explained that Clark was playing catch-up following a ‘knock’ in pre-season and, now up to speed, is pushing for more action.

“Nicky is still very much part of the plans,” said Ross. “He had a knock in pre-season which effected him a little bit but he is desperate to be involved.

“He got more game time on Saturday (3-0 defeat against St Mirren) and I was quite pleased with him.

“Nicky is a top player, in terms of how he trains and goes about his work. He is very much part of what we are trying to do at the club.”

Sibbald in contention

Another eye-catching absence from recent line-ups has been Craig Sibbald, who started the campaign in fine fashion with excellent displays against Kilmarnock and in the 1-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar.

However, he was withdrawn at half-time against Livingston and during the AZ return leg in the Netherlands.

Sibbald featured as a substitute as United lost 4-1 at Hearts and remained on the bench as St Mirren emerged victorious at Tannadice on Saturday.

But Ross is adamant Sibbald’s omission is a case of him erring on the side of caution, rather than a reflection on the player’s displays.

Last season saw Sibbald contract Covid on two occasions and endure niggling hip, calf and ankle issues.

“Craig didn’t have a full pre-season and had a little bit of a disrupted season through illness last year,” continued Ross.

“He came in and impressed me with his energy levels.

“But we had a large number of games at the start of the season in a short period of time and we just had to be careful to manage Craig through that.

“He is now back in contention for the weekend.”

Peter Pawlett latest

Ross, meanwhile, confirmed that Peter Pawlett’s return from achilles surgery is not ‘imminent’.

Pawlett, 31, went under the knife in March to finally correct a persistent complaint after the pain had become too severe to continue playing.

And the United gaffer has offered an update on the attacking midfielder’s rehabilitation.

He added: “Peter is making progress but there is no definitive timescale. He is doing well and improving.

“In the fullness of time, he will come back in a better place because of the pain he had in his Achilles for a long time. But he is still a bit away. His return is not imminent.”