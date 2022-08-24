Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers Peter Pawlett fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers Peter Pawlett fitness update

By Alan Temple
August 24 2022, 10.24pm
'Desperate' for action: Clark
'Desperate' for action: Clark

Nicky Clark remains ‘part of the plans’ at Dundee United despite not starting any of the club’s fixtures this season, according to head coach Jack Ross.

Clark, 31, was United’s top scorer last term, rippling the net 10 times in all competitions as the Tangerines secured fourth place in the Premiership and qualified for Europe.

However, he has made just three appearances this term, all from the bench and totalling 38 minutes — leading to some suggestions that he could be surplus to requirements as the end of the transfer window approaches.

But Ross has explained that Clark was playing catch-up following a ‘knock’ in pre-season and, now up to speed, is pushing for more action.

Clark scored 10 times in 46 outings last term

“Nicky is still very much part of the plans,” said Ross. “He had a knock in pre-season which effected him a little bit but he is desperate to be involved.

“He got more game time on Saturday (3-0 defeat against St Mirren) and I was quite pleased with him.

“Nicky is a top player, in terms of how he trains and goes about his work. He is very much part of what we are trying to do at the club.”

Sibbald in contention

Another eye-catching absence from recent line-ups has been Craig Sibbald, who started the campaign in fine fashion with excellent displays against Kilmarnock and in the 1-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar.

However, he was withdrawn at half-time against Livingston and during the AZ return leg in the Netherlands.

Sibbald featured as a substitute as United lost 4-1 at Hearts and remained on the bench as St Mirren emerged victorious at Tannadice on Saturday.

But Ross is adamant Sibbald’s omission is a case of him erring on the side of caution, rather than a reflection on the player’s displays.

Last season saw Sibbald contract Covid on two occasions and endure niggling hip, calf and ankle issues.

Sibbald shone at Rugby Park

“Craig didn’t have a full pre-season and had a little bit of a disrupted season through illness last year,” continued Ross.
“He came in and impressed me with his energy levels.

“But we had a large number of games at the start of the season in a short period of time and we just had to be careful to manage Craig through that.

“He is now back in contention for the weekend.”

Peter Pawlett latest

Ross, meanwhile, confirmed that Peter Pawlett’s return from achilles surgery is not ‘imminent’.

Pawlett, 31, went under the knife in March to finally correct a persistent complaint after the pain had become too severe to continue playing.

And the United gaffer has offered an update on the attacking midfielder’s rehabilitation.

He added: “Peter is making progress but there is no definitive timescale. He is doing well and improving.

“In the fullness of time, he will come back in a better place because of the pain he had in his Achilles for a long time. But he is still a bit away. His return is not imminent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Dylan Levitt celebrates his stunner against Celtic
What can Dundee United learn from Celtic's last visit to Tannadice?
0
Jack Ross gave errant talk of his departure short shrift
Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour
0
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis
0
To go with story by Alan Temple. Ryan Edwards interview Picture shows; Ryan Edwards. Tannadice . Supplied by SNS Date; 22/08/2022
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Allan, pictured, worked under Ross at Hibernian.
Scott Allan urges Dundee United to strengthen 'evident' problem position and pinpoints confidence drain
1
Determined: Middleton
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United players won't 'throw each other under the bus'
0
Comprehensive: St Mirren were deserving winners at Tannadice
5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of…
0

More from The Courier

John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?