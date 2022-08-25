Dundee United face ‘soft touch’ jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are now seen as a ‘soft touch’ and will be written off when Celtic visit Tannadice on Sunday.

That is the blunt assessment of club captain Ryan Edwards.

And the United centre-half knows a performance of guts and gumption will be required to silence the snipers.

The Tangerines are winless in the Premiership this term and have shipped 15 goals in their last four games in all competitions since defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on August 4.

And Edwards is pained by idea that opponents will arrive on Tannadice Street expecting an easy ride following Saturday’s 3-0 reverse against St Mirren.

“No-one is expecting us to get anything (against Celtic). People will come to Tannadice and think we are a soft touch,” Edwards told Courier Sport.

“That’s because we have lost games — and the manner of goals we have conceded.

“Now, facing Celtic, the champions, everyone will write us off.

“So it is up to us to embrace that challenge, stay in the game for as long as possible and, from there, who knows what can happen?

“It’s all about confidence. This has been a hard, hard two weeks.

“Whatever we need to do to lift the spirits, we’ve got to do — and then we’ll test ourselves against the champions.”

‘We can’t have passengers’

As well as being cut open with alarming ease at the back, United have looked bereft of confidence and belief in possession.

‘Lethargy’ was a word used by head coach Jack Ross.

And Edwards is acutely aware that, in a dressing room of individual characters and disparate personalities, ranting and raving might not be the answer.

But, whether the carrot or the stick is required, solutions must be found swiftly.

Edwards continued: “If mistakes are happening, then are people low on confidence?

“If that’s the case — and we said this in the dressing room — then people have got to hold their hands up and say they are struggling, because we can’t have passengers in this situation.

“It’s about getting answers out of people and speaking to them in a way that suits their personalities — guys who are maybe not the most outspoken — and getting reactions.

“Some people might need an arm around the shoulder rather than digging them out. Every individual is different and we’ll do what we can to spark a reaction.

“But it needs to happen. Now.”

Honesty

Edwards added: “We had a long conversation in the dressing room after St Mirren and there have been a few things like that; trying to get answers out of people. I think we got there.

“I’m not saying we are going to beat Celtic 3-0. It’s not as easy as that, but I can promise that we will be honest with each other and do everything to get back to winning games.”