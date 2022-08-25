Dundee United face ‘soft touch’ jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United face ‘soft touch’ jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak up

By Alan Temple
August 25 2022, 10.00am Updated: August 25 2022, 11.00am
Club captain Ryan Edwards has been hurt by United's form
Club captain Ryan Edwards has been hurt by United's form

Dundee United are now seen as a ‘soft touch’ and will be written off when Celtic visit Tannadice on Sunday.

That is the blunt assessment of club captain Ryan Edwards.

And the United centre-half knows a performance of guts and gumption will be required to silence the snipers.

The Tangerines are winless in the Premiership this term and have shipped 15 goals in their last four games in all competitions since defeating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on August 4.

And Edwards is pained by idea that opponents will arrive on Tannadice Street expecting an easy ride following Saturday’s 3-0 reverse against St Mirren.

Edwards has been left stunned by United’s fall since defeating AZ

“No-one is expecting us to get anything (against Celtic). People will come to Tannadice and think we are a soft touch,” Edwards told Courier Sport.

“That’s because we have lost games — and the manner of goals we have conceded.

Now, facing Celtic, the champions, everyone will write us off.

“So it is up to us to embrace that challenge, stay in the game for as long as possible and, from there, who knows what can happen?

“It’s all about confidence. This has been a hard, hard two weeks.

“Whatever we need to do to lift the spirits, we’ve got to do — and then we’ll test ourselves against the champions.”

‘We can’t have passengers’

As well as being cut open with alarming ease at the back, United have looked bereft of confidence and belief in possession.

‘Lethargy’ was a word used by head coach Jack Ross.

And Edwards is acutely aware that, in a dressing room of individual characters and disparate personalities, ranting and raving might not be the answer.

But, whether the carrot or the stick is required, solutions must be found swiftly.

United’s malaise started in the Netherlands

Edwards continued: “If mistakes are happening, then are people low on confidence?

“If that’s the case — and we said this in the dressing room — then people have got to hold their hands up and say they are struggling, because we can’t have passengers in this situation.

“It’s about getting answers out of people and speaking to them in a way that suits their personalities — guys who are maybe not the most outspoken — and getting reactions.

“Some people might need an arm around the shoulder rather than digging them out. Every individual is different and we’ll do what we can to spark a reaction.

“But it needs to happen. Now.”

Honesty

Edwards added: “We had a long conversation in the dressing room after St Mirren and there have been a few things like that; trying to get answers out of people. I think we got there.

“I’m not saying we are going to beat Celtic 3-0. It’s not as easy as that, but I can promise that we will be honest with each other and do everything to get back to winning games.”

