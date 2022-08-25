Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint

By Alan Temple
August 25 2022, 2.34pm Updated: August 25 2022, 4.54pm
Sadat Anaku
Impressed on trial: Anaku

Dundee United have completed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku.

Anaku, 21, has signed a two-year contract with the Tangerines, subject to a work permit and international clearance being granted.

The promising attacker has been training with United for several weeks and shone during three bounce games against the under-23 sides of Leicester, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Sadat.
New arrival: Sadat.

After initially working with the kids at Tannadice, he has recently impressed during sessions with Jack Ross’ first-team.

Anaku becomes United’s eighth summer signing following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Jamie McGrath, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.

The youngster was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0
Asghar, left, and Ross
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar adamant Jack Ross relationship 'stronger than ever' as Dundee United sporting…
0
Club captain Ryan Edwards has been hurt by United's form.
Dundee United face 'soft touch' jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak…
0
Post Thumbnail
How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final
2
'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Dylan Levitt celebrates his stunner against Celtic
What can Dundee United learn from Celtic's last visit to Tannadice?
0
Jack Ross gave errant talk of his departure short shrift
Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour
0
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis
0
To go with story by Alan Temple. Ryan Edwards interview Picture shows; Ryan Edwards. Tannadice . Supplied by SNS Date; 22/08/2022
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0