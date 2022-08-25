Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have completed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku.

Anaku, 21, has signed a two-year contract with the Tangerines, subject to a work permit and international clearance being granted.

The promising attacker has been training with United for several weeks and shone during three bounce games against the under-23 sides of Leicester, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

After initially working with the kids at Tannadice, he has recently impressed during sessions with Jack Ross’ first-team.

Anaku becomes United’s eighth summer signing following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Jamie McGrath, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.

The youngster was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi.