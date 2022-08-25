Dundee United sign Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku after successful trial stint By Alan Temple August 25 2022, 2.34pm Updated: August 25 2022, 4.54pm 0 Impressed on trial: Anaku [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United have completed the signing of Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku. Anaku, 21, has signed a two-year contract with the Tangerines, subject to a work permit and international clearance being granted. The promising attacker has been training with United for several weeks and shone during three bounce games against the under-23 sides of Leicester, Arsenal and Newcastle United. New arrival: Sadat. After initially working with the kids at Tannadice, he has recently impressed during sessions with Jack Ross’ first-team. Anaku becomes United’s eighth summer signing following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Jamie McGrath, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton. The youngster was most recently on the books of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and notched eight goals in the Uganda Premier League last season. Anaku arrived on trial with United alongside compatriot Enock Walusimbi. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar adamant Jack Ross relationship 'stronger than ever' as Dundee United sporting… 0 Dundee United face 'soft touch' jibes against Celtic as players are urged to speak… 0 How Billy Mackenzie made sure Dundee United were on song for landmark cup final 2 Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and… 0 What can Dundee United learn from Celtic's last visit to Tannadice? 0 Jack Ross reacts to Dundee United resignation rumour 0 PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards makes 'most talented' Dundee United squad claim and insists Jack Ross… 0 More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0