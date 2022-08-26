Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: ‘I enjoy how he sees life’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has lavished praise on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou as Dundee United aim to stun the champions at Tannadice.

With the Tangerines seeking to arrest a four-game losing streak — conceding 15 goals in the process — Ross is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

Celtic have won all of their Premiership games this campaign, with an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

Indeed, they have only failed to win in the league three times in the whole of 2022, against Rangers, Hibs and on their last trip to face United.

And, while determined to find a way to derail the Hoops juggernaut, Ross has plenty of admiration for Aussie Postecoglou, who claimed the title in his first campaign as Celtic manager.

WHAT A GOAL!! DUNDEE UTD ARE LEVEL! 1-1!! ⚽#MUFC loanee Dylan Levitt scores a WORLDIE! ⚡ It couldn't…could it? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcXvd0yVnu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 11, 2022

“When you are managing a club of that stature, you are judged on winning the title,” said Ross. “He delivered that and has played in a way that has been new to Scottish football.

“He has done it in a style that has been bold and attractive. People are enjoying watching his teams.

“I’ve enjoyed my conversations I with Ange; I enjoy the way he views the game, and even how he sees life.

“I have always taken note of what top managers do in this country and in other countries — how they coach and prepare teams.

“We all have thoughts on how the game should be played and I have enjoyed watching his teams. I have also enjoyed the challenge of trying to cause his teams problems.”

As tough as it gets

With United out to rediscover the defensive resilience that characterised their efforts last season, Ross knows there will be “no hiding place” when the Hoops arrive.

“It’s as tough a task as you can get,” added Ross. “This fixture is one where there is no hiding place, in terms of the levels we need to reach and the fundamentals we need to do properly.

“Playing against Celtic, with and without the ball, is hard work.

“We need to do a lot of unselfish work to combat them and, on the other side, cause them problems of our own.”