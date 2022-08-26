Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: ‘I enjoy how he sees life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou: ‘I enjoy how he sees life’

By Alan Temple
August 26 2022, 7.00am Updated: August 26 2022, 9.29am
Jack Ross has lavished praise on Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou as Dundee United aim to stun the champions at Tannadice.

With the Tangerines seeking to arrest a four-game losing streak — conceding 15 goals in the process — Ross is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

Celtic have won all of their Premiership games this campaign, with an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

Indeed, they have only failed to win in the league three times in the whole of 2022, against Rangers, Hibs and on their last trip to face United.

And, while determined to find a way to derail the Hoops juggernaut, Ross has plenty of admiration for Aussie Postecoglou, who claimed the title in his first campaign as Celtic manager.

“When you are managing a club of that stature, you are judged on winning the title,” said Ross. “He delivered that and has played in a way that has been new to Scottish football.

“He has done it in a style that has been bold and attractive. People are enjoying watching his teams.

“I’ve enjoyed my conversations I with Ange; I enjoy the way he views the game, and even how he sees life.

“I have always taken note of what top managers do in this country and in other countries — how they coach and prepare teams.

“We all have thoughts on how the game should be played and I have enjoyed watching his teams. I have also enjoyed the challenge of trying to cause his teams problems.”

As tough as it gets

With United out to rediscover the defensive resilience that characterised their efforts last season, Ross knows there will be “no hiding place” when the Hoops arrive.

“It’s as tough a task as you can get,” added Ross. “This fixture is one where there is no hiding place, in terms of the levels we need to reach and the fundamentals we need to do properly.

“Playing against Celtic, with and without the ball, is hard work.

We need to do a lot of unselfish work to combat them and, on the other side, cause them problems of our own.”

