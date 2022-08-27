Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’

By Alan Temple
August 27 2022, 5.00pm
Seeking balance against Celtic: Ross
Blaming Dundee United’s meek malaise on the lack of a specialised combative midfielder is an ‘easy excuse’.

That is the assessment of boss Jack Ross, who is adamant an increased work rate and resilience throughout his team, rather than simply signing a player who focuses on breaking up the play, is key to sparking a recovery.

Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs have both departed Tannadice in 2022 and, with AZ Alkmaar, Hearts and St Mirren cutting the Tangerines open, many supporters — and ex-United star Scott Allan — have lamented the failure to replace them.

Ross attributes that to a concerted bid to change United’s style to a more expansive, possession-orientated one.

And he believes they can also be tight at the back, providing the personnel react to losing the ball far better.

St Mirren celebrate triumph at Tannadice

“When you operate at certain levels of the game, we would all love a midfielder who can do that (tough tackling) and pass the ball really well and be creative,” said Ross. “It’s just like we would all love a centre-half who can defend brilliantly, step into the game and play passes.

“But the truth is: those players are usually the ones who are at the very top level of the game.

“So, while I can understand the question, we recruited on the basis of trying to be more expansive and play in a different way.

“I think we’ve passed the ball; certainly, our number of passes have been far higher. But it’s about the effectiveness of those passes and how we deal with the transition of the game. That hasn’t been good enough.

“It would be very easy to use that as an excuse but the goals we conceded last week (3-0 defeat against St Mirren), for example, wasn’t down to the ‘type’ of midfielder we have — it was down to our reaction as a team. I’ll own that.

“I could say, ‘if we had that sort of midfielder and he was in there, then we wouldn’t have conceded’. That’s not the case. If our reaction is better, as a team, then we wouldn’t have conceded.”

