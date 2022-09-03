Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message

By Alan Temple
September 3 2022, 8.00am
Anaku, left, and Drogba
Anaku, left, and Drogba

Sadat Anaku was named “Happy” by his late father, Asiku.

And the Dundee United striker is certain his dad is smiling down on him as he pursues his footballing dream.

Anaku — Sadat Happy Anaku Ada, in full — made his United debut in Wednesday evening’s 2-1 win over Livingston.

He became the Tangerines’ eighth summer signing following a successful trial period last month and will be part of the first-team squad.

Still just 21 years of age, and fresh from notching seven goals for Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) in the Ugandan top-flight last term, it is a seismic step for the attacker — and one that will make his family proud.

Sadat Anaku in action for KCCA FC

“My name (Happy) comes from my late father,” explained Anaku. “At home we are happy people. My dad was known as a happy person — and I was the miniature version of him!

“He was always happy and humble.

“It started in childhood and is one of my middle names now.

“My father would be very proud to see me playing football in Scotland. Wherever he is, he will be happy for me because everything I have done so far is down to him. He believed in me, he pushed me and he told me to go harder every time.

“My dad played football when he was younger. He was very good but had problems with his knee. So he always told me that, because he couldn’t make it, it was down to me to do it and make sure the family name is there.”

All smiles: Anaku

Drogba videos

Anaku’s formative footballing years were spent alongside his father watching their beloved Chelsea on TV in Kampala.

Eden Hazard was among his heroes, but Didier Drogba stands tall in his memory.

So much so, that he is still studying old footage of the Ivorian icon for tips.

“My favourite club is Chelsea; my dad and I used to watch the Premier League together,” he recalled. “It was a family thing because my dad was also a Chelsea fan.

“I used to look up to Eden Hazard but, as a striker, I would always watch Didier Drogba. He was so good.

“As a striker, you have to learn from the best people. I have been watching his (Drogba’s) videos for many years and I will always practice the things he did for the club.”

Mugabi inspiration

For inspiration a little closer to home, Anaku only needs to look as far as the squad list for Saturday’s opponents, Motherwell, where he finds compatriot Bevis Mugabi.

Mugabi stars for Motherwell and Uganda

“Bevis one of Uganda’s best players,” added Anaku. “I know him from the national team, we have been in the same camp and have trained together. It will be good to compete with him — we will both be doing our best to help our teams.”

Currently uncapped, Anaku hopes his switch to United will provide the spotlight to one day join Mugabi in the ranks of The Cranes.

“I dream of playing for the national team,” added Anaku. “I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
The ultimate decision-maker at Dundee United, US-based Mark Ogren
JIM SPENCE: Will Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tighten purse strings after Jack Ross…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's week from hell and Dundee's deadline…
0
Dundee United made eight summer signings, totalling 104 international caps
4 burning questions posed by Dundee United's summer transfer business
Fletcher turned in a man of the match showing against Livi
Steven Fletcher: I was 'embarrassed' to go home after Dundee United's Celtic collapse
0
Duncan Ferguson beats Jürgen Kohler in the 1993 friendly game against Germany.
Do you remember Duncan Ferguson's overhead kick for Scotland - or do you just…
0
TV clip of Gregory Chang in the background of Dundee United training has gone viral.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United 'Diego Maradona' breaks silence on becoming social media sensation
0
Jamie McGrath
EXCLUSIVE: Jamie McGrath says 'devastated' Dundee United players didn't want Jack Ross to go
0
Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue