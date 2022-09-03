Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadat Anaku was named “Happy” by his late father, Asiku.

And the Dundee United striker is certain his dad is smiling down on him as he pursues his footballing dream.

Anaku — Sadat Happy Anaku Ada, in full — made his United debut in Wednesday evening’s 2-1 win over Livingston.

He became the Tangerines’ eighth summer signing following a successful trial period last month and will be part of the first-team squad.

Still just 21 years of age, and fresh from notching seven goals for Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) in the Ugandan top-flight last term, it is a seismic step for the attacker — and one that will make his family proud.

“My name (Happy) comes from my late father,” explained Anaku. “At home we are happy people. My dad was known as a happy person — and I was the miniature version of him!

“He was always happy and humble.

“It started in childhood and is one of my middle names now.

“My father would be very proud to see me playing football in Scotland. Wherever he is, he will be happy for me because everything I have done so far is down to him. He believed in me, he pushed me and he told me to go harder every time.

“My dad played football when he was younger. He was very good but had problems with his knee. So he always told me that, because he couldn’t make it, it was down to me to do it and make sure the family name is there.”

Drogba videos

Anaku’s formative footballing years were spent alongside his father watching their beloved Chelsea on TV in Kampala.

Eden Hazard was among his heroes, but Didier Drogba stands tall in his memory.

So much so, that he is still studying old footage of the Ivorian icon for tips.

Sadat Anaku: Dennis Bergkamp Reincarnated. What a goal from the teen star!👌#KawowoUpdates #UPLLivepic.twitter.com/Ld5S9Dga5H — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) October 13, 2019

“My favourite club is Chelsea; my dad and I used to watch the Premier League together,” he recalled. “It was a family thing because my dad was also a Chelsea fan.

“I used to look up to Eden Hazard but, as a striker, I would always watch Didier Drogba. He was so good.

“As a striker, you have to learn from the best people. I have been watching his (Drogba’s) videos for many years and I will always practice the things he did for the club.”

Mugabi inspiration

For inspiration a little closer to home, Anaku only needs to look as far as the squad list for Saturday’s opponents, Motherwell, where he finds compatriot Bevis Mugabi.

“Bevis one of Uganda’s best players,” added Anaku. “I know him from the national team, we have been in the same camp and have trained together. It will be good to compete with him — we will both be doing our best to help our teams.”

Currently uncapped, Anaku hopes his switch to United will provide the spotlight to one day join Mugabi in the ranks of The Cranes.

“I dream of playing for the national team,” added Anaku. “I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”