Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir Park

By Alan Temple
September 3 2022, 6.00pm Updated: September 3 2022, 10.04pm
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Proud: United interim boss Fox

Liam Fox has lauded Dundee United’s “resilience” following a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

The Tannadice interim head coach readily admits that “there are things that need to get better” after the Steelmen largely dominated the contest at Fir Park.

The Tangerines posed little threat at the other end, bar a Steven Fletcher header and a fizzing late drive by Liam Smith.

Nevertheless, a maiden domestic clean sheet is not an inconsequential feat, given United had shipped 18 goals in five league matches prior to their trip to North Lanarkshire.

998 Dundee United fans made the trip to Fir Park

I thought Motherwell were good — I’ll be honest about that,” said Fox. “What pleased me about our performance is that we showed resilience.

We defended our box and defended the goal. For that, the players deserve credit.

“If you look at the week as a whole, we have come to two difficult venues (Motherwell and Livingston) and got one victory and claimed a point.

“There are things that need to get better, but one of the things we have spoken about — in the short-term — is having pride in making blocks and defending your box.

“Has a corner been turned? I can only go from the game the other night and Saturday, and we are reasonably pleased.”

Saku Save

United have goalkeeper Carljohan ‘Saku’ Eriksson to thank for the precious point, with the Finland international saving a Kevin van Veen penalty kick.

The Well striker also struck the bar during Motherwell’s fruitless chase for the opener.

It was a cathartic shut-out for Eriksson, who was between the sticks for the Terrors’ 9-0 capitulation against Celtic just six days prior.

Content with a point: Fox

“I’m delighted for Saku,” added Fox.

“It’s a brilliant penalty save and he also made another couple; he had some good moments.”

Clarity

With a free week until United host Hibernian on Premiership duty next Saturday, Fox was asked whether he expects some clarity regarding the vacant head coach position — and his own role — in the coming days.

“I’ve been totally focused on Wednesday and Saturday,” he added. “I’m sure, at some point, I’ll speak to whoever I need to speak to.

“The club are going through their process and, moving forward, that’s something well above my pay grade!

“Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll just carry on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Kevin van Veen fails from the spot
Dundee United verdict as penalty hero Carljohan Eriksson secures 0-0 stalemate at Motherwell
0
Anaku, left, and Drogba
Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku on Didier Drogba lessons and emotional father message
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
The ultimate decision-maker at Dundee United, US-based Mark Ogren
JIM SPENCE: Will Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tighten purse strings after Jack Ross…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's week from hell and Dundee's deadline…
0
Dundee United made eight summer signings, totalling 104 international caps
4 burning questions posed by Dundee United's summer transfer business
Fletcher turned in a man of the match showing against Livi
Steven Fletcher: I was 'embarrassed' to go home after Dundee United's Celtic collapse
0
Duncan Ferguson beats Jürgen Kohler in the 1993 friendly game against Germany.
Do you remember Duncan Ferguson's overhead kick for Scotland - or do you just…
0
TV clip of Gregory Chang in the background of Dundee United training has gone viral.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United 'Diego Maradona' breaks silence on becoming social media sensation
0

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Nicky Clark has…
0