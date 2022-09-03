Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has lauded Dundee United’s “resilience” following a gutsy 0-0 draw against Motherwell.

The Tannadice interim head coach readily admits that “there are things that need to get better” after the Steelmen largely dominated the contest at Fir Park.

The Tangerines posed little threat at the other end, bar a Steven Fletcher header and a fizzing late drive by Liam Smith.

Nevertheless, a maiden domestic clean sheet is not an inconsequential feat, given United had shipped 18 goals in five league matches prior to their trip to North Lanarkshire.

“I thought Motherwell were good — I’ll be honest about that,” said Fox. “What pleased me about our performance is that we showed resilience.

“We defended our box and defended the goal. For that, the players deserve credit.

“If you look at the week as a whole, we have come to two difficult venues (Motherwell and Livingston) and got one victory and claimed a point.

“There are things that need to get better, but one of the things we have spoken about — in the short-term — is having pride in making blocks and defending your box.

“Has a corner been turned? I can only go from the game the other night and Saturday, and we are reasonably pleased.”

Saku Save

United have goalkeeper Carljohan ‘Saku’ Eriksson to thank for the precious point, with the Finland international saving a Kevin van Veen penalty kick.

The Well striker also struck the bar during Motherwell’s fruitless chase for the opener.

It was a cathartic shut-out for Eriksson, who was between the sticks for the Terrors’ 9-0 capitulation against Celtic just six days prior.

“I’m delighted for Saku,” added Fox.

“It’s a brilliant penalty save and he also made another couple; he had some good moments.”

Clarity

With a free week until United host Hibernian on Premiership duty next Saturday, Fox was asked whether he expects some clarity regarding the vacant head coach position — and his own role — in the coming days.

“I’ve been totally focused on Wednesday and Saturday,” he added. “I’m sure, at some point, I’ll speak to whoever I need to speak to.

“The club are going through their process and, moving forward, that’s something well above my pay grade!

“Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll just carry on.”