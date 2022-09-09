JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of their nose in Liam Fox?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of their nose in Liam Fox?

By Jim Spence
September 9 2022, 6.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 6.08pm
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss

Dundee United desperately need stability after a tough spell.

The owner and board are rightly taking time over their next managerial appointment.

A win and a draw has halted the recent decline and Liam Fox, who was Tam Courts’ assistant, has quietly steadied what threatened to be a panicked club.

There’s much talk of players having too much power in the game but, like it or not, they’re the ones who cross the white line to perform, not the manager.

If, as suggested, some players had been previously comfortable with training routines and methods tailored to suit them as individuals I’m not sure why that should be an issue if it produces good results.

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts (left) with Liam Fox (right)

Fox was part of a management team which oversaw a successful season, albeit some fans complained about lack of excitement and dull play.

I suspect they would now take that over some of the recent horror shows they’ve endured.

I said when Courts was first appointed that any new manager is a gamble.

Liam Fox would be a long shot too, but no more than the appointment of Courts, and it may well be that what United need instead of a fresh face is someone like Fox, who knows the workings and methodology of the club and who can marry its youth model successfully with the experienced players at Tannadice

Sometimes what’s required to reboot things is right in front of your nose.

For all the big names that have been mentioned, perhaps what Dundee United now need is a return to that which brought them joy previously.

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr

I chewed the fat after the Dundee v Queens Park game last Saturday with Cammy Kerr and former Dee striker Simon Murray.

Both lads gave fine performances, with Cammy on the winning side and Simon running himself tirelessly into the ground leading the line for the Glasgow outfit.

A 3-0 win was, I thought, deserved for Dundee but, with possession and shots on goal eeksie peeksie between the teams, it was a timely reminder of how tough the Championship is and that clinical finishing is vital.

Zach Robinson’s second goal in particular was magnificent and showed the kind of threat which may be the difference in games this season.

I said last week that Dundee still look light in depth and, if the budget permits, Gary Bowyer will hope to use his wealth of contacts in England to bolster his squad.

I think the Dark Blues are gelling nicely, with an encouraging energy and tempo to their play.

But the Dens board need to free up whatever funds they can to back their manager and let him strengthen for the best possible chance of going on a winning streak.

Zak Rudden was touch-and-go for the Cove game, postponed due to the Queen’s death.

Stretchered off after scoring Dundee’s third goal last week, his absence would’ve been keenly felt in a side short on strikers.

So Bowyer needs to know that he can invest in additional firepower if he can find the right target, to further boost the Dark Blues’ goal threat and title ambitions.

