PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – No room for error as Dundee United D-Day nears and remembering ex-Dee boss Dave Smith By Alan Temple September 15 2022, 5.57pm

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.

On this week's Twa Teams, One Street, we preview a testing trip to Ibrox for Dundee United as interim boss Liam Fox aims to heap more misery on fragile Rangers.

And with decision day looming in the search for Jack Ross' successor, we discuss the pressure on sporting director Tony Asghar to make the right call following a nightmare few weeks.

Do Dundee have an embarrassment of riches in attack or do they need reinforcements before that October 1 domestic loan window?

Meanwhile, Tam Duthie pays tribute to Dave Smith — the very first Dundee manager to have had the pleasure of being reported upon by Mr Duthie!

Zak Rudden is set to face Inverness

With George Cran still sunning himself in scenic Dumfries, Tam is joined by The Evening Telegraph's Dundee United correspondent Alan Temple and fellow reporter Craig Cairns.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.